Glasgow 2014: Amber Hill 'not a typical shooter'

Teenage shooting star Amber Hill, who will represent England at Glasgow 2014, says she is "not a typical shooter".

The 16-year-old from Berkshire became the youngest winner of a senior World Cup in skeet shooting last year.

"My nails are bright, I have a sprayed gun and pink cartridges," Hill told BBC Berkshire. "I'm not a typical shooter.

"I am still really girly, but sport is a big part of my life. I don't see why I can't have a mix of both, even though it is a male-dominated sport."

Amber Hill facts Hill started shooting aged nine and is the youngest member of the England shooting team. Her success means she has had to give up hockey, having played at county level. Among her team-mates in Glasgow will be 60-year-old Mick Gault, who has won 17 Commonwealth medals.

Last year Hill won the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award, following in the footsteps of Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds, diver Tom Daley and footballer Wayne Rooney.

She will be part of the England clay target team in the shooting events at the Commonwealth Games, which run from 25-29 July, and the teenager is hoping to use her Glasgow experience to help her reach the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

"You do have to make a lot of sacrifices and you don't get to see your friends as much I would like," explained Hill. "I'm not at school any more either, but I really enjoy what I do and I want to make the most of the opportunity I've been given to compete in Glasgow.

"I am aiming for gold at the Commonwealths.

"I always put pressure on myself to do the best I can, it doesn't come from anyone else, just me wanting to perform to my best and if that is enough to come away with a medal then that's great."