Cycling: Women's 500m time trial results
Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Anna Meares
|Aus
|33.435 GR
|2
|Stephanie Morton
|Aus
|34.079
|3
|Jess Varnish
|Eng
|34.267
|4
|Stephanie McKenzie
|NZ
|34.444
|5
|Fatehah Mustapa
|Mas
|34.667
|6
|Danni Khan
|Eng
|35.420
|7
|Victoria Williamson
|Eng
|35.465
|8
|Eleanor Richardson
|Sco
|36.147
|9
|Jenny Davis
|Sco
|36.179
|10
|Deborah
|Ind
|36.611
|11
|Mahitha Mohan
|Ind
|38.869
|12
|Dahlia Palmer
|Jam
|39.041
|13
|Kezia Vargheese
|Ind
|39.387
|DNS
|Rahila Bano
|Pkn
GR= Games record
DNS= Did not start