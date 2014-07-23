Gymnastics: Rhythmic team all-round results
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Hoop
|Ball
|Clubs
|Ribbon
|Score
|1
|Canada
|43.500 (1)
|40.500 (1)
|41.900 (1)
|40.075 (1)
|141.450
|2
|Wales
|39.700 (3)
|40.200 (2)
|40.550 (3)
|38.925 (4)
|136.625
|3
|Malaysia
|41.250 (2)
|37.175 (5)
|41.025 (2)
|39.350 (3)
|135.825
|4
|England
|37.950 (4)
|39.650 (3)
|37.200 (5)
|39.550 (2)
|132.100
|5
|Australia
|36.725 (5)
|38.400 (4)
|36.450 (6)
|36.800 (6)
|126.725
|6
|South Africa
|35.825 (6)
|36.100 (6)
|37.650 (4)
|37.900 (5)
|125.850
|7
|Scotland
|33.100 (7)
|29.675 (8)
|33.825 (7)
|31.500 (8)
|109.625
|8
|Singapore
|31.650 (8)
|29.800 (7)
|32.850 (8)
|32.125 (7)
|108.825
|9
|India
|20.850 (9)
|21.200 (9)
|23.300 (9)
|18.900 (9)
|73.050
Numbers in brackets indicate apparatus ranking.
Full Results can be found on the Commonwealth Games website here.