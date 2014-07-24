Glasgow 2014: Wales Roll of Honour

ATHLETICS

Team Wales captain Aled Sion Davies had to settle for silver

Aled Sion DAVIES [Silver], [Para-sport F42/44 discus]

Aled Sion Davies was edged out by England's Dan Greaves in the Para-sport F42/44 discus event, having to settle for silver.

Davies, who competes in the F42 category, took an early lead in the second round with 46.83m which scored him 1,012 points.

But Greaves, who is in the F44 category for athletes with less severe impairments, responded in the third round with 59.21 and 1,023 points.

Sally PEAKE [Silver], [Women's pole vault]

Sally Peake won silver for Wales in the women's pole vault on the final day of competition at Hampden Park.

In wet conditions on the final night of the athletics at Hampden Park, Peake led for most of the event and cleared the bar at 4.25m.

The eventual gold medal winner, Australia's Alana Boyd went over at 4.35m.

Rhys JONES [BRONZE], [Para-sport 100m T37]

BOWLS

Marc WYATT, Paul TAYLOR, Jonathan TOMLINSON [Bronze], [Lawn bowls men's triple]

Wales beat Australia 16-13 to secure the bronze medal having lost to Northern Ireland in the semi-finals.

BOXING

Sean MCGOLDRICK [Bronze], [Men's bantamweight 56kg]

Nathan THORLEY [Bronze], [Men's light heavyweight 81kg]

Ashley WILLIAMS [Bronze], [Men's light-flyweight 49kg]

Joe CORDINA [Bronze], [Men's lightweight 60kg]

Lauren PRICE [Bronze], [Women's middleweight 75kg]

CYCLING

Geraint THOMAS [Gold] [Men's road race]

Geraint Thomas survived a puncture with just 6km to go to secure Wales' fifth and final gold of Glasgow 2014.

He finished in a time of four hours 13 minutes and five seconds, to become the first Welshman to top the podium in cycling, in Commonwealth Games history.

Matt ELLIS and Ieuan WILLIAMS [Bronze], [Men's para-sport 1000m time trial B2 tandem]

Ellis and Williams won bronze as Neil Fachie and his pilot Craig Maclean won Scotland's first Commonwealth Games cycling gold with victory in the Para-cycling 1000m tandem time trial for blind and visually impaired athletes.

Elinor BARKER [Bronze], [Women's 10km scratch race]

Elinor Barker claimed bronze 10km scratch race as Australia's Annette Edmondson took gold at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Barker, 19, held on to claim third just ahead of England's Dani King and Katie Archibald of Scotland.

Elinor BARKER [Silver], [Women's 25km points race]

Barker was pipped to gold by England's Laura Trott. Both were tied on 37 points but double Olympic champion Trott was awarded the gold as she placed higher in the final sprint.

Geraint THOMAS (Bronze], [Men's time trial]

Geraint Thomas' bronze medal in the men's time trial saw Team Wales pass their pre-Games target of 27 medals.

Thomas, 28, finished 14.04 seconds behind winner Alex Dowsett of England with Australia's Rohan Dennis second.

It was the double-Olympic champion's second Commonwealth Games medal after third place in the points race on the track in Melbourne 2006.

GYMNASTICS

Frankie JONES, Laura HALFORD, Nikara JENKINS [Silver], [Rhythmic gymnastics team all-around final]

Nikara Jenkins, Laura Halford and Frankie Jones

Wales secured their first medal of the Commonwealth Games with silver in the rhythmic gymnastics team final.

The Welsh team of Frankie Jones, Laura Halford and Nikara Jenkins led for much of the competition but Canada secured gold.

The silver medal means Jones is the most successful Welsh gymnast in Commonwealth Games history.

Frankie JONES [Silver], [Rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around]

Laura HALFORD [Bronze], [Rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around]

Frankie Jones and Laura Halford won silver and bronze in the individual all-round rhythmic gymnastics final.

Victory went to Canada's Patricia Bezzoubenko, who won her second gold medal of Glasgow 2014 with a score of 59.175.

Frankie JONES [Silver], [Rhythmic gymnastics individual hoop]

Frankie JONES [Silver], [Rhythmic gymnastics individual ball]

Laura HALFORD [Bronze], [Rhythmic gymnastics individual ball]

Frankie JONES [Silver], [Rhythmic gymnastics individual clubs]

Jones secured three further silver medals on day three of the Games.

The 23-year-old took silver in the individual hoop final, won by Canada's Patricia Bezzoubenko.

She won a further silver in the individual ball final with Laura Halford taking bronze.

Jones took her Glasgow 2014 tally to five silvers after finishing second in the clubs event.

Frankie JONES [Gold], [Rhythmic gymnastics individual ribbons]

Jones captured Wales' first gold in the individual ribbon rhythmic gymnastics discipline.

Jones, 23, scored 14.500, with Malaysia's Wong Poh San second and Canada's Patricia Bezzoubenko third.

Lizzie BEDDOE, Georgina HOCKENHULL, Jessica HOGG, Angel ROMAEO, Raer THEAKER [Bronze], [Women's artistic gymnastics team event]

The Welsh girls held off the challenge of Canada to claim bronze with a score of 160.095.

Georgina HOCKENHULL [Bronze], [Women's artistic gymnastics beam]

JUDO

Natalie POWELL [GOLD], [Women's -78kg]

Natalie Powell secured gold with a great performance to beat England's Gemma Gibbons in the final.

Powell dominated the grips against a below-par Gibbons, silver medallist at London 2012, to take victory by a waza-ari.

Mark SHAW [Bronze], [Men's +100kg]

Mark Shaw overcame New Zealand's Sam Rosser in the +100kg bronze match, before announcing his retirement.

SHOOTING

Elena ALLEN [Silver], [Women's skeet]

Elena Allen took silver in the women's skeet behind Australia's Laura Coles in Carnoustie.

England's Sarah Gray and Allen both scored 13 from 16 in the semi-final and it was Allen who went through after a shoot-off.

In the final Allen again scored 13-16, with Coles finishing one point ahead after her final shot.

SWIMMING

Calum JARVIS [Bronze], [Men's 200m freestyle]

Calum Jarvis won Wales' first swimming medal of the Games

Calum Jarvis broke the Welsh record twice in one day as he claimed bronze in the 200m freestyle final.

The 22-year-old secured his country's first swimming medal of Glasgow 2014, setting a new Welsh record of 1:46:53.

Jack THOMAS [Bronze], [Men's 200m freestyle S14]

Georgia DAVIES [gold], [Women's 50m backstroke] [Silver], [Women's 100m backstroke]

Georgia Davies made it two gold medals in the pool for Wales and four overall with a fingertip win over England's Laura Quigley in the 50m backstroke final setting a British and Games record time of 27.56 seconds. It followed her silver behind Australia's Emily Seebohm in the 100m backstroke final, in a tight finish.

Jazz CARLIN [Gold], [Women's 800m freestyle], [silver] [Women's 400m freestyle]

Jazz Carlin claimed Team Wales' third gold medal of Glasgow 2014 with a storming victory in the 800m freestyle.

Carlin, 23, beat off the challenge of New Zealand's Lauren Boyle in a thrilling final.

Carlin is first Welsh woman since Patricia Beavan in 1974 to win a swimming gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Boyle gained revenge by holding off a late challenge from Carlin in the 400m final.

Daniel JERVIS [Bronze], [Men's 1500m freestyle]

Jervis produced a startling final 50m to in the men's 1500m freestyle final to win an unlikely bronze medal, shaving more than 10 seconds off his personal best time in the process.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Michaela BREEZE [Bronze], [Women's 58kg]

England weightlifter Zoe Smith won the Commonwealth Games 58kg title as Wales' Michaela Breeze took bronze.

Breeze had led setting a new Games record of 93kg in the snatch but Smith, 20, fought back to win, managing 118kg in the clean and jerk to set a Games record of 210kg.

WRESTLING

Craig PILLING [Bronze], [Men's freestyle 57kg]

Craig Pilling won the first ever Commonwealth Games wrestling medal for Wales with victory over England teenager Omar Tafail to grab bronze in the -75kg weight