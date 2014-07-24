Highlights: Alistair Brownlee wins gold

Alistair Brownlee added Commonwealth triathlon gold to his Olympic, world and European titles to complete the full set and make it a perfect opening day for England.

Four hours after compatriot Jodie Stimpson took the women's title, Brownlee ran away from a splintered field as younger brother Jonny took silver and South Africa's Richard Murray bronze.

The elder Brownlee had targeted this race all season, putting it before a tilt at a third world title, and two years after storming to Olympic gold in London produced a similarly dominant display to add the one medal missing from his collection.

With the brothers a minute clear going into the 10km run, Alistair quickly opened up a four second lead, stretched that to 13 seconds after the second of the three laps and cruised home draped in the flags of both England and his home county Yorkshire, high-fiving his way down the final stretch.

On a flawless summer's day the Brownlees produced a matchless performance, stretching out their rivals on the opening 1500m swim to emerge in a lead group of four, and pushing relentlessly in the cycling over five laps of a hilly course to negate the chasing pack's hopes of closing in before the run.

With them were Henri Schoeman and young Scot Marc Austin, but the South African misjudged a corner on the first lap, while the 20-year-old Austin hung on as long as he could.

The Brownlees had wanted to keep Murray - the most dangerous runner in the rest of the field - far from their heels, and put the hammer down hard early on.

Commonwealth Games triathlon winners Delhi 2010 Not held Melbourne 2006 Brad Kahlefeldt (Aus) 1:49:16 Manchester 2002 Simon Whitfield (Can) 1:51:57

A lead that had been 30 seconds coming out of the water became 40 seconds within a lap and one minute five seconds within two.

New Zealand's cycling specialist Tom Davison went to the front of the chase pack in an attempt to narrow the gap, but with Austin paying the price for his big early efforts and dropping back with a lap to go, it was left to the two brothers as the run began.

Alistair, after an injury-hit early part of the season, has been coming into peak form with his World Series win in Hamburg and pre-Games training camp in St Moritz.

And while Jonny can currently match him on the swim and bike, the elder brother once again proved too strong on the run to finish 11 seconds clear in a time of one hour 48 minutes and 33 seconds.

It was classic Brownlee - hard, aggressive racing from the front - and afterwards the delight was clear to see.

He said: "That's all you can want from a race. It was tough right from the start to the finish. I really enjoyed it - Jonny was brilliant too.

"This is the goal I wanted to achieve for the season and I've done it now. Now I've done everything I've wanted to do in my career - I don't know what to do now."

Jonny, who won Olympic bronze in 2012 before being crowned world champion a few months later, was satisfied to have added silver.

"Alistair was better than me today," he said afterwards. "We said it would be a honest race and it was. I'm pleased with second - I gave it everything I got."

Alistair Brownlee has now won triathlon gold at all four major championships

The Brownlees controlled the race from start to finish