Judo: Women's -63kg results

Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Gold medal match

NameCountryNameCountry
Sarah ClarkScobtHelene Wezeu DombeuCmr

Bronze medal matches

NameCountryNameCountry
Katie Jemima Yeats-BrownEngbtBeatrice Valois FortierCan
Faith PitmanEngbtKatharina HaeckerAus

Semi-finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Sarah ClarkScobtKatharina HaeckerAus
Helene Wezeu DombeuCambtBeatrice Valois FortieCan

Repechage

NameCountryNameCountry
Faith PitmanEngbtMarcon BezzinaMal
Katie Yeats-BrownEngbtGarima ChoudharyInd

Quarter-finals

NameCountryNameCountry
Katharina Haecker AusbtKatie Yeats-BrownEng
Sarah ClarkScobtGarima ChoudharyInd
Beatrice Valois FortierCanbtFaith PitmanEng
Helene Wezeu DombeuCambtMarcon BezzinaMal

Round of 16

NameCountyNameCountry
Katie Yeats-BrownEngbtSzandra SzogediGha
Garima ChoudharyIndbtBibiene FopaCam
Beatrice Valois Fortier CanbtKirsty KeeNI

