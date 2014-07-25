Gymnastics: Rhythmic Individual All-Round results
Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Hoop
|Ball
|Clubs
|Ribbon
|Total
|1
|Patricia Bezzoubenko
|Can
|14.175(5)
|15.200(1)
|15.000(1)
|14.800(1)
|59.175
|2
|Francesca Jones
|Wal
|14.250(=2)
|14.200(2)
|14.700(2)
|14.200(=1)
|57.350
|3
|Laura Halford
|Wal
|14.500(1)
|13.975(6)
|14.500(3)
|13.250(5)
|56.225
|4
|Wong Poh San
|Mas
|14.250(=2)
|14.025(5)
|13.400(6)
|14.200(=1)
|55.875
|5
|Pantelitsa Theodoulou
|Cyp
|14.250(=2)
|13.725(7)
|14.300(4)
|12.825(8)
|55.100
|6
|Amy Dict Weng Kwan
|Mas
|14.050(6)
|14.050(=3)
|12.700(10)
|12.675(11)
|53.475
|7
|Themida Christodoulidou
|Cyp
|13.325(9)
|14.050(=3)
|13.075(9)
|12.775(9)
|53.225
|8
|Maria Kitkarska
|Can
|13.200(10)
|13.000(10)
|13.500(5)
|13.350(4)
|53.050
|9
|Danielle Prince
|Aus
|12.500(12)
|12.900(11)
|13.325(7)
|13.000(6)
|51.725
|10
|Grace Legote
|Rsa
|13.700(7)
|13.100(8)
|10.750(16)
|13.850(4)
|51.400
|11
|Stephani Sherlock
|Eng
|13.550(8)
|13.025(9)
|12.050(11)
|12.550(13)
|51.175
|12
|Lynne Hutchison
|Eng
|12.900(11)
|11.950(12)
|13.275(8)
|12.900(8)
|51.025
|13
|Kah Mun Tong
|Sin
|11.850(14)
|11.750(=13)
|11.800(14)
|12.700(11)
|48.100
|14
|Jaelle Cohen
|Aus
|12.050(13)
|11.600(15)
|11.850(13)
|11.550(14)
|47.050
|15
|Aimee Van Rooyen
|Rsa
|11.450(15)
|11.750(=13)
|12.000(12)
|10.625(16)
|45.825
|16
|Lauren Brash
|Sco
|10.800(16)
|11.350(16)
|11.400(15)
|11.325(15)
|44.875