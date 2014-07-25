Close menu

Gymnastics: Rhythmic Individual All-Round results

RankNameCountryHoopBallClubsRibbonTotal
1Patricia BezzoubenkoCan14.175(5)15.200(1)15.000(1)14.800(1)59.175
2Francesca JonesWal14.250(=2)14.200(2)14.700(2)14.200(=1)57.350
3Laura HalfordWal14.500(1)13.975(6)14.500(3)13.250(5)56.225
4Wong Poh SanMas14.250(=2)14.025(5)13.400(6)14.200(=1)55.875
5Pantelitsa TheodoulouCyp14.250(=2)13.725(7)14.300(4)12.825(8)55.100
6Amy Dict Weng KwanMas14.050(6)14.050(=3)12.700(10)12.675(11)53.475
7Themida ChristodoulidouCyp13.325(9)14.050(=3)13.075(9)12.775(9)53.225
8Maria KitkarskaCan 13.200(10)13.000(10)13.500(5)13.350(4)53.050
9Danielle PrinceAus12.500(12)12.900(11)13.325(7)13.000(6)51.725
10Grace LegoteRsa13.700(7)13.100(8)10.750(16)13.850(4)51.400
11Stephani SherlockEng13.550(8)13.025(9)12.050(11)12.550(13)51.175
12Lynne HutchisonEng12.900(11)11.950(12)13.275(8)12.900(8)51.025
13Kah Mun TongSin11.850(14)11.750(=13)11.800(14)12.700(11)48.100
14Jaelle CohenAus12.050(13)11.600(15)11.850(13)11.550(14)47.050
15Aimee Van RooyenRsa11.450(15)11.750(=13)12.000(12)10.625(16)45.825
16Lauren BrashSco10.800(16)11.350(16)11.400(15)11.325(15)44.875

