Swimming: Men's 200m freestyle results

Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Final

RankNameCountryTime
1Thomas Fraser-HolmesAus1:45.08
2Cameron McEvoyAus1:45.56
3Calum JarvisWal1:46.53
4David MckeonAus1:46.74
5Robbie RenwickSco1:46.79
6James GuyEng1:46.84
7Matthew StanleyNZ1:48.11
8Nick GraingerEng1:49.69

Heats

RankHeat (Position)NameCountryTimeQualified
15 (1)Cameron McEvoyAus01:46Q
24 (1)Thomas Fraser-HolmesAus01:47Q
33 (1)Calum JarvisWal01:47Q
45 (2)Robbie RenwickSco01:47Q
55 (3)Matthew StanleyNZ01:47Q
64 (2)James GuyEng01:47Q
73 (2)David MckeonAus01:48Q
83 (3)Nick GraingerEng01:49
83 (3)Ryan CochraneCan01:49
84 (3)Ieuan LloydWal01:49
114 (4)Mitchell DonaldsonNZ01:50
124 (5)Jordan SloanNI01:50
134 (6)Dylan CarterTto01:50
145 (4)Dylan Dunlop-BarrettNZ01:50
153 (5)Coleman AllenCan01:50
163 (6)Kai Quan Danny YeoSin01:51
175 (5)Calvyn JustusSA01:51
185 (6)Lewis ColemanEng01:51
194 (7)Hwang Lim ChingMas01:51
205 (7)Choy Kevin Yeap SoonMas01:51
215 (8)Otto PutlandWal01:52
224 (8)Sajan PrakashInd01:54
233 (7)Zheng Wen QuahSin01:54
242 (1)Alex BregazziIOM01:57
252 (2)Geoffrey ButlerCay01:57
262 (3)Christopher CourtisBar01:57
273 (8)Thomas GallichanJey01:58
282 (4)Igor MogneMoz02:00
292 (5)Colin BensadonGib02:01
302 (6)Brandon SchusterSam02:03
312 (7)Adam ViktoraSey02:05
321 (1)Israr HussainPkn02:06
331 (2)Ammaar Shabbir GhadiyaliTan02:09
341 (3)Nisar AhmedPkn02:12
352 (8)Nishwan IbrahimMdv02:13
361 (4)Tong Li PanuveTga02:13
371 (5)Dean HoffmanSey02:15

Detailed results on the official website.external-link

