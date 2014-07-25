Swimming: Men's 200m freestyle results
Commonwealth Games
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Thomas Fraser-Holmes
|Aus
|1:45.08
|2
|Cameron McEvoy
|Aus
|1:45.56
|3
|Calum Jarvis
|Wal
|1:46.53
|4
|David Mckeon
|Aus
|1:46.74
|5
|Robbie Renwick
|Sco
|1:46.79
|6
|James Guy
|Eng
|1:46.84
|7
|Matthew Stanley
|NZ
|1:48.11
|8
|Nick Grainger
|Eng
|1:49.69
Heats
|Rank
|Heat (Position)
|Name
|Country
|Time
|Qualified
|1
|5 (1)
|Cameron McEvoy
|Aus
|01:46
|Q
|2
|4 (1)
|Thomas Fraser-Holmes
|Aus
|01:47
|Q
|3
|3 (1)
|Calum Jarvis
|Wal
|01:47
|Q
|4
|5 (2)
|Robbie Renwick
|Sco
|01:47
|Q
|5
|5 (3)
|Matthew Stanley
|NZ
|01:47
|Q
|6
|4 (2)
|James Guy
|Eng
|01:47
|Q
|7
|3 (2)
|David Mckeon
|Aus
|01:48
|Q
|8
|3 (3)
|Nick Grainger
|Eng
|01:49
|8
|3 (3)
|Ryan Cochrane
|Can
|01:49
|8
|4 (3)
|Ieuan Lloyd
|Wal
|01:49
|11
|4 (4)
|Mitchell Donaldson
|NZ
|01:50
|12
|4 (5)
|Jordan Sloan
|NI
|01:50
|13
|4 (6)
|Dylan Carter
|Tto
|01:50
|14
|5 (4)
|Dylan Dunlop-Barrett
|NZ
|01:50
|15
|3 (5)
|Coleman Allen
|Can
|01:50
|16
|3 (6)
|Kai Quan Danny Yeo
|Sin
|01:51
|17
|5 (5)
|Calvyn Justus
|SA
|01:51
|18
|5 (6)
|Lewis Coleman
|Eng
|01:51
|19
|4 (7)
|Hwang Lim Ching
|Mas
|01:51
|20
|5 (7)
|Choy Kevin Yeap Soon
|Mas
|01:51
|21
|5 (8)
|Otto Putland
|Wal
|01:52
|22
|4 (8)
|Sajan Prakash
|Ind
|01:54
|23
|3 (7)
|Zheng Wen Quah
|Sin
|01:54
|24
|2 (1)
|Alex Bregazzi
|IOM
|01:57
|25
|2 (2)
|Geoffrey Butler
|Cay
|01:57
|26
|2 (3)
|Christopher Courtis
|Bar
|01:57
|27
|3 (8)
|Thomas Gallichan
|Jey
|01:58
|28
|2 (4)
|Igor Mogne
|Moz
|02:00
|29
|2 (5)
|Colin Bensadon
|Gib
|02:01
|30
|2 (6)
|Brandon Schuster
|Sam
|02:03
|31
|2 (7)
|Adam Viktora
|Sey
|02:05
|32
|1 (1)
|Israr Hussain
|Pkn
|02:06
|33
|1 (2)
|Ammaar Shabbir Ghadiyali
|Tan
|02:09
|34
|1 (3)
|Nisar Ahmed
|Pkn
|02:12
|35
|2 (8)
|Nishwan Ibrahim
|Mdv
|02:13
|36
|1 (4)
|Tong Li Panuve
|Tga
|02:13
|37
|1 (5)
|Dean Hoffman
|Sey
|02:15
