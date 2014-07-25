Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Commonwealths 'pinnacle' of lawn bowls says Isle of Man bowler

Isle of Man lawn bowler Bernice McGreal has described the Commonwealth Games as the "pinnacle" of her sport.

The 56-year-old said: "With no Olympic event this is as good as it gets.

"I've represented the Isle of Man at lots of international competitions but the Commonwealth Games is the pinnacle."

McGreal has lost all three of her matches 21-10 so far to opponents from Australia, Guernsey and Wales at the Kelvingrove Lawn Bowls Centre.

Speaking after her latest match she told BBC Isle of Man: "It has been tremendous to be part of such a major sporting event with such a strong Manx team.

"The atmosphere between the athletes has been really good but everyone is taking it very seriously."

McGreal, from Ton Pentre in Wales, took up the sport aged 14, and still has to face opponents from Scotland and Zambia.