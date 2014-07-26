BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Weightlifter Zoe Smith celebrates gold with back flip
Smith celebrates gold with back flip
England's Zoe Smith completes a successful final lift to win weightlifting gold in the 58kg category, and celebrates with a back flip.
The 20-year-old from London set a new Commonwealth Games record as she beat Nigeria's Ndidi Winifred into second, with Welsh veteran Michaela Breeze taking bronze.
Watch highlights of the women's 58kg weightlifting.
