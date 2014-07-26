Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Glasgow 2014: Highlights of Zoe Smith's 58kg win

England weightlifter Zoe Smith won the Commonwealth Games -58kg title as Wales' Michaela Breeze took bronze.

Twenty-year-old Smith trailed Breeze after lifting 92kg in the snatch, but managed 118kg in the clean and jerk to set a Games record of 210kg.

Two-time champion Breeze, 35, who came out of retirement last December, lifted 202kg in total as Nigeria's Ndidi Winifred took silver with 206kg.

"This is what I've been dreaming of for months and it's happened," said Smith.

Smith celebrates gold with back flip

"There was a time when I considered quitting the sport.

"I had problems with a back injury and I just wasn't getting any better but, sitting here with a gold medal round my neck, I know exactly why I love this sport."

The Londoner, who won bronze in the same event four years ago in Delhi, celebrated victory with a back flip.

She admitted she struggled to make the weight for the competition.

"I had a bit of a scare a couple of days ago because I still had a good two-and-a-half kilos to come down, so I cut out the carbs and I didn't drink for the majority of Friday," she said.

"I was suffering a little bit so, post-weight, that first bite of chocolate was the best thing I've ever tasted."

Breeze, who moved into coaching after retiring in 2010, said: "It's been one heck of a comeback. I never for one minute thought I'd be back competing.

"My sole intention when I started playing around again last year was to try and motivate and push my athletes to qualify themselves."

England's Christopher Freebury, 25, finished eighth in the men's -69kg after lifting a total of 280kg. That was some way behind Malaysian gold medallist Mohd Hafifi Mansor's total of 305kg.