Swimming: Women's 100m breaststroke SB9 results

Final

RankNameCountryTime
1Sophie Pascoe NZ1:19:36
2Madeleine Scott Aus1:21:38
3Erraid Davies Sco1:21:68
4Aurelie Rivard Can1:22:30
5Kataroma Roxon Can1:23:95
6Katherine Downie Aus1:24:04
7Nikita Howarth NZ1:33:21

Heat 1

RankNameCountryTime
1Sophie PascoeNZ1:19.71
2Erraid DaviesSco1:22.08
3Madeleine ScottAus1:22.28
4Aurelie RivardCan1:23.67
5Katherine DownieAus1:24.23
6Kataroma RoxonCan1:25.37
7Nikita HowarthNZ1:33.15

