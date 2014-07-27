Glasgow 2014: Manx cyclist Jonny Bellis out of Games
Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games
Isle of Man cyclist Jonny Bellis has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow because of an ongoing knee injury.
The 25-year-old had been selected to represent the Manx team in the points and scratch races on the track.
He tweeted: "Feel like I have let so many people down, but it is out of my control. I am really disappointed."
Peter Kennaugh won the island's first medal at the Games on Saturday, taking silver in the 40km points race.
Bellis, a former two-time European Under-23 champion on the track, who represented GB at the 2008 Olympics, spent 40 days in a coma after he was critically injured in a scooter accident in Italy in 2009.
He said on Twitter: "Plan is to get 100% fit again and on to the next target.
"Good luck to the Isle of Man team in the rest of the games."