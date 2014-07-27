Close menu

Athletics: Men's 5000m results

Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

RankNameCountryTime
1Caleb mwangangi Ndiku Ken13:12.07
2Isiah kiplangat KoechKen13:14.06
3Zane Robertson NZ13:16.52
4Joseph Kiplimo Kitur Ken13:17.49
5Mohammed Ahmed Can13:18.88PB
6Andy Vernon Eng13:22.32
7Thomas Farrell Eng13:23.96
8Moses Kipsiro Uga13:28.23
9Jake Robertson NZ13:29.69
10Nick Willis NZ13:34.46
11Timothy Toroitich Uga13:35.02
12Collis Birmingham Aus13:35.44
13Luke Caldwell Sco13:43.75
14Fabiano Nelson Sulle Tan13:44.65PB
15Moses KibetUga13:49.81
16Cyriaque Ndayikengurukiye Rwa13:50.55PB
17Pontien Ntawuyirushintege Rwa14:03.93PB
18Wilbaldo Peter Malley Tan14:10.92
19Chauncy Master Maw14:11.61PB
20Kefasi Chitsala Maw14:26.01
21Mothimokholo Hatasi Les14:44.93
22Thabo Ntlaloe Les14:47.01
23Kabelo Lesia Les15:08.91
24Rosefelo Siosi Sol16:55.33NR

PB = Best performance of the athlete

NR = National Record

