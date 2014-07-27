Close menu

Cycling: Women's 1000m time trial B2 tandem results

RankNamesCountryTimeTime Behind
1Sophie Thornhill/ Helen ScottEngland1:08.187 GR0.000
2Aileen McGlynn/ Louise HastonScotland1:09.771+1.584
3Brandie O'Connor/ Breanna HargraveAustralia1:10.543+2.356
4Felicity Johnson/ Holly TakosAustralia1:11.826+3.639
5Laura Cluxton/ Fiona DuncanScotland1:12.132+3.945
6Rhiannon Henry/ Rachel JamesWales1:12.719+4.532

GR = Games Record

