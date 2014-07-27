Cycling: Women's 1000m time trial B2 tandem results
|Rank
|Names
|Country
|Time
|Time Behind
|1
|Sophie Thornhill/ Helen Scott
|England
|1:08.187 GR
|0.000
|2
|Aileen McGlynn/ Louise Haston
|Scotland
|1:09.771
|+1.584
|3
|Brandie O'Connor/ Breanna Hargrave
|Australia
|1:10.543
|+2.356
|4
|Felicity Johnson/ Holly Takos
|Australia
|1:11.826
|+3.639
|5
|Laura Cluxton/ Fiona Duncan
|Scotland
|1:12.132
|+3.945
|6
|Rhiannon Henry/ Rachel James
|Wales
|1:12.719
|+4.532
GR = Games Record