Cycling: Women's 25km points race results
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Final Points
|1
|Laura Trott
|England
|37
|2
|Elinor Barker
|Wales
|37
|3
|Katie Archibald
|Scotland
|33
|4
|Amy Cure
|Australia
|32
|5
|Rushlee Buchanan
|New Zealand
|28
|6
|Jamin Glasesser
|Canada
|28
|7
|Dani King
|England
|25
|8
|Lauren Ellis
|New Zealand
|25
|9
|Annette Edmonson
|Australia
|10
|10
|Laura Brown
|Canada
|6
|11
|Melissa Hoskins
|Australia
|4
|12
|Jupha Somnet
|Malaysia
|2
|13
|Stephanie Roorda
|Canada
|1
|14
|Georgia Williams
|New Zealand
|1
|15
|Amy Roberts
|Wales
|1
|16
|Lydia Helene Boylan
|Northern Ireland
|0
|17
|Joanna Rowsell
|England
|0
|18
|Eileen Roe
|Scotland
|0
|19
|Charline Joiner
|Scotland
|0
|20
|Hayley Jones
|Wales
|0
|Tamiko Butler
|Antigua & Barbuda
|DNF
|Sunita Yanglem
|India
|DNF