Cycling: Women's 25km points race results

Final

RankNameCountryFinal Points
1Laura TrottEngland37
2Elinor BarkerWales37
3Katie ArchibaldScotland33
4Amy CureAustralia32
5Rushlee BuchananNew Zealand28
6Jamin GlasesserCanada28
7Dani KingEngland25
8Lauren EllisNew Zealand25
9Annette EdmonsonAustralia10
10Laura BrownCanada6
11Melissa HoskinsAustralia4
12Jupha SomnetMalaysia2
13Stephanie RoordaCanada1
14Georgia WilliamsNew Zealand1
15Amy RobertsWales1
16Lydia Helene BoylanNorthern Ireland0
17Joanna RowsellEngland0
18Eileen RoeScotland0
19Charline JoinerScotland0
20Hayley JonesWales0
Tamiko ButlerAntigua & BarbudaDNF
Sunita YanglemIndiaDNF

