Bowls Men's fours results

Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Gold Medal

Team Name End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Final Scotland D. Peacock/ N.Speirs/ P. Foster/ A. Marshall 1 1 4 4 5 6 7 9 10 11 14 14 16 16 X 16 England J. McGuinness/ A. Knapper/ A. Stuart/ J. Chestney 0 1 1 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 7 7 8 X 8

Bronze

Team Name End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Final Australia W. Ruediger/ B. Wilkie/ N. Rice/ M. Flapper 0 0 2 2 5 5 5 5 9 9 9 11 12 13 15 15 India K.K. Sharma/ C.K. Singh/ S. Malhotra/ K. Dinesh 2 4 4 6 6 9 10 11 11 13 14 14 14 14 14 14

Semi-finals

Team Name End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Final India K.K. Sharma/ C.K. Singh/ S. Malhotra/ K. Dinesh 0 2 5 5 6 6 6 7 8 9 9 9 9 12 12 12 England J. McGuinness/ A. Knapper/ A. Stuart/ J. Chestney 3 3 3 4 4 6 7 7 7 7 9 12 13 13 14 14

Team Name End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Final Australia W. Ruediger/ B. Wilkie/ N. Rice/ M. Flapper 1 1 1 1 2 3 4 4 5 5 5 6 6 8 10 10 Scotland D. Peacock/ N.Speirs/ P. Foster/ A. Marshall 0 1 3 7 7 7 7 9 9 12 14 14 15 15 15 15

Quarter-finals

Team Name End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Final England J. McGuinness/ A. Knapper/ A. Stuart/ J. Chestney 0 3 4 6 7 8 8 8 9 9 9 9 16 17 18 18 Northern Ireland P. Daly/ N. Mulholland/ I. McClure/ N. Booth 1 1 1 1 1 3 5 5 7 9 11 11 11 11 11

Team Name End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Final Australia W. Ruediger/ B. Wilkie/ N. Rice/ M. Flapper 3 3 3 4 7 7 11 11 15 15 15 15 15 17 19 19 Wales P. Taylor/ M. Harding/ J. Tomlinson/ M. Wyatt 0 1 2 2 2 4 4 6 6 8 10 11 14 14 14 14

Team Name End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 Final Scotland D. Peacock/ N.Speirs/ P. Foster/ A. Marshall 1 3 3 3 3 6 7 9 11 11 11 13 13 15 15 South Africa P. Neluonde/ P. Breitenbach/ J. Evans/ G. Baker 0 0 2 3 4 4 4 4 4 5 6 6 7 7 7

Team Name End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Final India K.K. Sharma/ C.K. Singh/ S. Malhotra/ K. Dinesh 1 6 8 13 14 14 21 23 25 25 26 26 26 Norfolk sland P. Walkinshaw/ P. Jones/ T. Sheridan/ B. Wilson 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 2 2 4 4

Selected Results

Section C Northern Ireland 11-10 Zambia England 22-11 Cook Islands England 14-12 Jersey Northern Ireland 21-4 Cook Islands Jersey 13-14 Zambia England 19-9 Zambia Northern Ireland 12-14 Jersey Jersey 12-18 Cook Islands Northern Ireland 12-12 England

Section D Scotland 22-9 Niue Fiji 17-7 Kenya Scotland 16-10 Kenya Wales 13-7 Fiji Wales 21-7 Kenya Scotland 17-15 Fiji Wales 32-10 Niue Scotland 12-9 Wales