England's Siobhan-Marie O'Connor breaks the British record to claim gold in the women's 200m individual medley at Glasgow 2014.

The 18-year-old from Bath took silver in the 200m freestyle and the 4x100m freestyle relay, but beat Australia's Alicia Coutts to take gold.

Scotland's Hannah Miley took the bronze medal to add to her 400m individual medley gold.

