Gymnastics: Artistic - Men's team all-round results

Final Standings

Rank Country Floor Pommel Horse Rings Vault Parallel Bars Horizontal Bar Score 1 England 45.391 45.066 43.349 44.933 43.466 44.599 266.804 2 Scotland 42.932 41.733 42.575 43.532 43.799 43.032 257.603 3 Canada 42.999 38.665 43.716 42.999 42.166 41.533 252.078 4 Australia 41.665 37.965 41.874 41.915 42.090 41.431 246.941 5 Wales 42.299 40.208 39.832 39.815 39.566 39.665 241.385 6 New Zealand 39.724 38.182 41.133 41.015 40.532 38.065 238.651 7 India 41.66 36.699 41.232 40.274 39.582 36.399 235.852 8 Cyprus 38.666 34.932 39.733 40.148 39.557 40.833 233.869 9 South Africa 40.266 35.798 38.933 41.266 38.465 35.507 229.694 10 Singapore 40.807 34.299 35.332 42.432 38.465 35.507 226.842 11 Isle of Man 37.358 32.899 29.465 37.665 37.508 34.358 209.253