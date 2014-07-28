Athletics: Women's triple jump results

Final

RankNameCountryAtt. 1Att. 2Att. 3Att. 4Att. 5Att. 6Distance
1Kimberly Williams Jam14.11x13.86xx14.2114.21
2Laura Samuel Eng13.7314.09xxx13.9814.09PB
3Ayanna Alexander Tri13.5413.7513.9913.5314.0113.7714.01
4Shenieka Thomas Jam13.2913.5713.4513.4313.8513.2813.85
5Linda Leverton Ausx13.5313.5713.6913.5613.5513.69
6Ellen Pettitt Ausx13.5412.8912.1112.9312.8813.54PB
7Joelle Mbumi Nkouindjin Cmr13.3913.4812.78x13.2212.7513.48PB
8Chioma Matthews Engx13.3413.2613.3913.2613.4613.46
9Mathilde Boateng Gha13.0012.95x13.00
10Nadia Eke Gha12.9812.712.9212.98
11Thea Lafond Dma12.2612.6412.5812.64
Yamile Aldama EngDNS

Qualifying Rounds

Group A

RankNameCountryAtt. 1Att. 2Att. 3Distance
1Kimberly Williams Jam13.9413.94Q
2Ayanna Alexander Tri13.7813.78Q
3Laura Samuel Eng13.5413.54Q
4Joelle Mbumi Nkouindjin Cmr13.2913.4013.40Q / PB
5Ellen Pettitt Aus13.3412.7413.0513.34
6Mathilde Boateng Gha12.9013.0413.0713.07
7Tamara Myers Bahx12.2512.8712.87
8Selloane Tsoaeli Les12.5312.5012.2312.53
9Rebecca Sare Mlt11.8312.0612.2612.26NR

Group B

RankNameCountryAtt. 1Att. 2Att. 3Distance
1Linda Leverton Aus13.1013.4813.48Q
2Yamile Aldama Eng13.29x-13.29
3Shenieka Thomas Jam13.2713.2013.2213.27
4Thea Lafond Dmax13.1313.1513.15
5Chioma Matthews Eng12.9013.1413.0413.14
6Nadia Eke Ghax12.6713.1413.14NR
7Eleftheria Christofi Cypx12.8412.7412.84
8Lerato Sechele Lesx12.1812.3312.33
9Marie Ngono Zibi Cmr12.23xx12.23

Q = Qualified by place

PB = Best performance of the athlete

NR = National Record

DNS = Did not start

