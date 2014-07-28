Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Wallsend-born Sonia Samuels is relishing the prospect of running in the 10,000 metres in Glasgow on Tuesday at her first Commonwealth Games.

Samuels, 35, missed out on going to the Delhi Games four years ago, but has used that disappointment as motivation.

"When I got the call this year, to say I was on the team, it was just amazing." Samuels told BBC Newcastle.

"It is what athletics is all about, the highs and lows of sport, and getting through them."

Her hopes of competing at the previous Commonwealth Games were dashed by the tiniest of margins.

"I missed out going to Delhi by three seconds over the 10,000 metres," she continued.

"When I didn't get the call I was absolutely devastated. It was one of the worst moments in my career. It was what I had been aiming for, for a few years."

It has been a long road to Hampden Park for the former Loughborough student, who started her career as a cross-country runner before switching to the track.

"I made a couple of world cross-countries when I was junior age, which is under-20s; I also won the national junior title at aged 19," Samuels said.

"From then I was really trying to move onto the track, but just couldn't quite find my discipline until I started doing the steeplechase.

"I then started to move up the disciplines from 5000m to 10000 metres, and then made my marathon debut in 2012."

She finished 19th in the 2012 London Marathon and then qualified for the 2013 World Athletics Championships in Moscow where she finished 16th at the same distance.

However, the lure of Glasgow prompted a return to shorter distance running.

"With not making the 10,000 metres last time I wanted to try and do it in Glasgow and put that to bed if you like, and luckily enough I made the team," Samuels added.