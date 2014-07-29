Weightlifting: Women's 75kg
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Snatch
|Clean & jerk
|Score
|1
|Marie-Eve Beauchemin-Nadeau
|Can
|110
|140 GR
|250 GR
|2
|Mary Opeloge
|Sam
|109
|134
|243
|3
|Apolonia Vaivai
|Fij
|97
|112
|290
|4
|Mercy Brown
|Eng
|91
|112
|203
|5
|Kylie Lindbeck
|Aus
|92
|105
|197
|6
|Dora Aboptsi
|Gha
|88
|104
|192
|7
|Bailey Rogers
|NZ
|75
|100
|175
|8
|Tiaterenga Kaua
|Kir
|71
|80
|151
|9
|Malia Vea
|Niu
|50
|70
|120
GR= Games record