Weightlifting: Women's 75kg

Final

RankNameCountrySnatchClean & jerkScore
1Marie-Eve Beauchemin-NadeauCan110140 GR250 GR
2Mary OpelogeSam109134243
3Apolonia VaivaiFij97112290
4Mercy BrownEng91112203
5Kylie LindbeckAus92105197
6Dora AboptsiGha88104192
7Bailey RogersNZ75100175
8Tiaterenga KauaKir7180151
9Malia VeaNiu5070120

GR= Games record

