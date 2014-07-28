Glasgow 2014: Libby Clegg strikes gold in T12 100m

Scotland's Libby Clegg has won gold in the T12 100m at the Commonwealth Games - the host nation's first in athletics at Glasgow 2014.

Clegg, who finished second at the Paralympics in London, romped home with a season's best time of 12.20 seconds.

The visually-impaired 24-year-old and her guide Mikail Huggins were roared home by a passionate crowd at Hampden.

"The crowd and atmosphere have been brilliant and to win gold is amazing," she said.

Clegg added: "It is a bit daunting when everyone wants you to win, but I didn't feel the pressure too much."