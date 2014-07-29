Swimming: Women's Para-Sport 200m Individual Medley SM10
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Sophie Pascoe
|NZ
|2:27.74
|2
|Katherine Downie
|Aus
|2:31.98
|3
|Aurelie Rivard
|Can
|2:32.09
|4
|Madeline Scott
|Aus
|2:40.6
|5
|Katarina Roxon
|Can
|2:43.19
Heats
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Sophie Pascoe
|NZ
|2.30.12
|2
|Aurelie Rivard
|Can
|2.33.46
|3
|Katherine Downie
|Aus
|2.36.76
|4
|Madeline Scott
|Aus
|2.44.90
|5
|Katarina Roxon
|Can
|2.45.98