Swimming: Women's Para-Sport 200m Individual Medley SM10

Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Final

RankNameCountryTime
1Sophie PascoeNZ2:27.74
2Katherine DownieAus2:31.98
3Aurelie RivardCan2:32.09
4Madeline ScottAus2:40.6
5Katarina RoxonCan2:43.19

Heats

RankNameCountryTime
1Sophie PascoeNZ2.30.12
2Aurelie RivardCan2.33.46
3Katherine DownieAus2.36.76
4Madeline ScottAus2.44.90
5Katarina RoxonCan2.45.98

Top Stories