Robert Weale won gold in Dehli 2010

Wales have reached their target of 27 medals and are guaranteed to win at least 32 after day seven of the Commonwealth Games.

Five bronze medals are guaranteed in the boxing with Lauren Price the first Welsh female boxer to medal.

Sean McGoldrick, Ashley Williams, Joe Cordina and Nathan Thorley are also guaranteed bronze.

Gold medal hope Robert Weale lost in his attempt to defend his singles lawn bowls title.

The 51-year-old has won six medals at previous Games, including singles gold at Delhi 2010, but lost 21-11 to Australia's Aron Sherriff.

Another Welsh defending champion lost in a preliminary round, as Dai Greene failed to reach the 400m hurdles final.

Reigning Commonwealth boxing champion McGoldrick won his bantamweight quarter-final.

He claimed a split points decision over South Africa's Ayabonga Sonjica to proceed to the semi-finals and guarantee at least a bronze medal.

Fellow boxers Williams, Cordina, Thorley and Price also secured bronze after winning their quarter-final bouts.

But Charlene Jones lost a split decision against India's Laishram Devi in the lightweight division.

Delhi gold medallist Greene trailed in fifth in his race after a build-up wrecked by injury.

Greene recently won on his return to competition after three hernia operations last year.

"I knew I was playing catch-up from a few months ago and to be honest I didn't expect to be here four months ago," said Greene.

Bowler Weale had got his campaign back on course with a 21-18 win over Dalton Tagelagi, but he failed to overcome Sherriff.

Wales women's pairs are through to the lawn bowls quarter-finals after beating the Cook Islands 14-13 and drawing with England 15-15.

The triples team narrowly lost to South Africa 14-13 but followed that up with a 14-13 win against New Zealand to qualify for the semi-finals.

In the athletics stadium, Brett Morse has qualified for the discus final. His throw of 59.85 metres was well below his personal best, but it was enough to get him through.

And Joe Thomas lines up in the semi-finals of the 800m.

Clinton Purnell finished seventh in the artistic gymnastics men's individual all-around final.

Wales' bronze-medal winning artistic gymnasts Georgina Hockenhull and Lizzie Beddoe finished sixth and eighth in the women's individual final.