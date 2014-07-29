Glasgow 2014: Scotland's Josh Taylor leads British medal charge

In London 2012, Josh Taylor was the first lightweight Scottish boxer to qualify for the Olympics since Dick McTaggart in 1960

Scotland's Josh Taylor thrilled the home fans with a classy win over Welshman Zack Davies in the quarter-finals of the light-welterweight category at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Taylor, who fought at the 2012 Olympics, twice floored the man from Pontyberem with thunderous right hands and won a unanimous decision.

The 23-year-old is guaranteed at least a bronze medal and will fight England's Sam Maxwell, who beat India's Manoj Kumar, in the semi-finals on Friday.

Northern Ireland's light-welterweight Sean Duffy is also through to the last four after he outpointed Malaysia's Khir Azmi.

Armagh's Duffy, who won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games in India in 2008, faces Namibia's Junias Jonas next.

Boxing medal table in Delhi 2010 Nation Gold Silver Bronze Northern Ireland 3 2 0 India 3 0 4 England 2 3 0 Scotland 1 1 1 Wales 1 0 2

In all on Tuesday, 10 British fighters guaranteed medals - three each from Scotland and Northern Ireland and two from both Wales and England.

England super-heavyweight Joe Joyce forced a third-round stoppage of Scotland's Ross Henderson to secure a semi-final spot.

Londoner Joyce, a two-time national champion, had Henderson down four times before the referee called a halt to proceedings with four seconds remaining. Joyce will fight Uganda's Mike Sekabembe on Friday for a place in the final.

Scotland flyweight Reece McFadden is also through to the semi-finals after a convincing points victory over Botswana's Oteng Oteng.

The 19-year-old from Motherwell stunned Wales' world number one Andrew Selby in the first round before upsetting English hope Charlie Edwards.

McFadden will fight Andrew Moloney for a place in the final after the Australian secured a unanimous points victory over Northern Ireland's Ruairi Dalton.

Joe Cordina of Wales will fight Scotland's Charlie Flynn in the last four of the lightweight category after they secured points victories over New Zealand's Chad Milnes and Ghana's Jessie Lartey respectively.

Northern Ireland lightweight Joe Fitzpatrick outpointed Nicholas Okongo Okoth of Kenya to set up a semi-final clash against Trinidad and Tobago's Michael Alexander.

Nathan Thorley secured another medal for Wales in the light-heavyweight category after his opponent, Yakita Aska of Antigua, was forced to retire after injuring his shoulder. Thorley will fight Kennedy St Pierre of Mauritius next.

Northern Ireland's Sean McGlinchy joined Thorley in the last four courtesy of a points victory over Elly Ochola of Kenya. McGlinchy will fight David Nyika next after the Kiwi earned a contentious decision over India's Sumit Sangwan.

England's Natasha Jonas was beaten in the first round of the women's lightweight competition, dropping a split decision to Australia's Shelley Watts.

But there was a win for Wales' Charlene Jones in the same category, the Pembroke Dock fighter outclassing Sri Lanka's Hansika Arachchi. Jones faces Laishram Devi of India in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Wales' Lauren Price and England's Savannah Marshall both won their first-round fights in the women's middleweight category.

Scotland's flyweight Reece McFadden (right) claimed victory over world number one Andrew Selby from Wales in his first bout

Lightweight Joe Fitzpatrick (right) is one of three from Northern Ireland who will win a boxing medal