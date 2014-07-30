Athletics: Women's Shot Put
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Att. 1
|Att. 2
|Att. 3
|Att. 4
|Att. 5
|Att. 5
|Distance
|1
|Valerie Adams
|NZ
|x
|19.88
|19.58
|x
|19.76
|19.79
|19.88
|2
|Cleopatra Borel
|Tri
|17.63
|18.57
|18.15
|x
|x
|x
|18.57
|3
|Julie Labonte
|Can
|17.25
|17.09
|17.12
|17.31
|17.43
|17.58
|17.58
|4
|Rachel Wallader
|Eng
|15.83
|16.83
|16.33
|x
|16.68
|15.6
|16.83
|PB
|5
|Sophie Mckinna
|Eng
|15.55
|15.86
|16.59
|15.3
|16.11
|15.36
|16.59
|6
|Eden Francis
|Eng
|x
|16.54
|16.57
|16.18
|x
|16.34
|16.57
|7
|Auriol Dongmo Mekemnang
|Cmr
|16.5
|16.34
|16.27
|x
|15.84
|16.07
|16.5
|NR
|8
|Kirsty Yates
|Sco
|16.42
|x
|15.85
|x
|x
|x
|16.42
|PB
|9
|Nwanneka Okwelogu
|Ngr
|15.13
|14.53
|14.2
|15.13
|PB
|10
|Alison Rodger
|Sco
|14.76
|x
|x
|14.76
|11
|Kim Mulhall
|Aus
|14.5
|14.55
|14.35
|14.55
|Annie Alexander
|Tri
|x
|x
|x
|NM
PB = Best performance of the athlete
NR = National Record
NM = No mark