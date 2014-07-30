Diving: Men's 1m Springboard
Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Dive 1
|Dive 2
|Dive 3
|Dive 4
|Dive 5
|Dive 6
|Score
|1
|Jack Laugher
|Eng
|67.50
|67.50
|80.00
|81.60
|76.50
|76.80
|449.90
|2
|Matthew Mitcham
|Aus
|63.00
|68.80
|69.75
|66.00
|60.80
|76.50
|404.85
|3
|Grant Nel
|Aus
|72.00
|63.00
|67.50
|54.00
|71.30
|75.60
|403.40
|4
|Chris Mears
|Eng
|71.30
|67.50
|58.50
|63.00
|62.40
|73.50
|396.20
|5
|Yona Knight-Wisdom
|Jam
|62.40
|61.10
|68.20
|67.50
|67.50
|64.50
|391.20
|6
|Ooi Tze Liang
|Mas
|63.70
|42.00
|67.50
|67.50
|67.20
|79.90
|387.80
|7
|Liam Stone
|Nz
|65.10
|59.80
|67.50
|59.20
|54.00
|76.50
|382.10
|8
|Riley McCormick
|Can
|58.50
|49.50
|67.50
|74.40
|67.20
|57.00
|374.10
|9
|James Heatly
|Sco
|58.50
|58.50
|55.50
|58.50
|49.50
|65.10
|345.60
|10
|Freddie Woodward
|Eng
|59.80
|40.50
|61.50
|57.00
|60.80
|60.45
|340.05
|11
|Cody Yano
|Can
|64.60
|61.50
|57.20
|28.50
|58.50
|57.60
|327.90
|12
|Francois Imbeau-Dulac
|Can
|65.10
|36.00
|52.50
|38.40
|67.50
|67.20
|326.70
Preliminary round
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Dive 1
|Dive 2
|Dive 3
|Dive 4
|Dive 5
|Dive 6
|Score
|1
|Jack Laugher
|Eng
|66
|72
|80
|76.5
|72
|68.8
|435.3
|Q
|2
|Matthew Mitcham
|Aus
|64.5
|67.2
|69.75
|55.5
|59.2
|67.5
|383.65
|Q
|3
|Chris Mears
|Eng
|68.2
|67.5
|67.5
|67.5
|57.2
|55.5
|383.4
|Q
|4
|Freddie Woodward
|Eng
|58.5
|63
|61.5
|61.5
|51.2
|69.75
|365.45
|Q
|5
|Grant Nel
|Aus
|60
|51
|58.5
|57.6
|58.9
|66.6
|352.6
|Q
|6
|Liam Stone
|NZ
|60.45
|58.5
|45
|62.4
|51
|66
|343.35
|Q
|7
|Ooi Tze Liang
|Mas
|53.3
|63
|45
|43.5
|57.6
|71.4
|333.8
|Q
|8
|Yona Knight-Wisdom
|Jam
|58.5
|58.5
|49.6
|63
|63
|40.5
|333.1
|Q
|9
|Riley McCormick
|Can
|58.5
|36
|55.5
|65.1
|49.6
|61.5
|326.2
|Q
|10
|James Heatly
|Sco
|54.6
|46.8
|52.5
|64.5
|45
|54.25
|317.65
|Q
|11
|Francois Imbeau-Dulac
|Can
|65.1
|0
|52.5
|62.4
|66
|67.2
|313.2
|Q
|12
|Cody Yano
|Can
|56.1
|58.5
|54.6
|51
|39
|52.8
|312
|Q
|13
|Ramananda Kongbrailatpam
|Ind
|54.6
|69.3
|28.5
|59.2
|44.95
|38.4
|294.95
|14
|Ahmad Amsyar Azman
|Mas
|70.4
|51.15
|49.6
|63
|49.5
|10.8
|294.45
Q = Qualified for final