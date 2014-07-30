Close menu

Diving: Men's 1m Springboard

Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Final

RankNameCountryDive 1Dive 2Dive 3Dive 4Dive 5Dive 6Score
1Jack LaugherEng67.5067.5080.0081.6076.5076.80449.90
2Matthew MitchamAus63.0068.8069.7566.0060.8076.50404.85
3Grant NelAus72.0063.0067.50 54.0071.3075.60403.40
4Chris MearsEng71.3067.5058.5063.0062.4073.50396.20
5Yona Knight-WisdomJam62.4061.1068.2067.5067.5064.50391.20
6Ooi Tze LiangMas63.7042.0067.5067.5067.2079.90387.80
7Liam StoneNz65.1059.8067.5059.2054.0076.50382.10
8Riley McCormickCan58.5049.5067.5074.4067.2057.00374.10
9James HeatlySco58.5058.5055.5058.5049.5065.10345.60
10Freddie WoodwardEng59.8040.5061.5057.0060.8060.45340.05
11Cody YanoCan64.6061.5057.2028.5058.5057.60327.90
12Francois Imbeau-DulacCan65.1036.0052.5038.4067.5067.20326.70

Preliminary round

RankNameCountryDive 1Dive 2Dive 3Dive 4Dive 5Dive 6Score
1Jack LaugherEng66728076.57268.8435.3Q
2Matthew MitchamAus64.567.269.7555.559.267.5383.65Q
3Chris MearsEng68.267.567.567.557.255.5383.4Q
4Freddie WoodwardEng58.56361.561.551.269.75365.45Q
5Grant NelAus605158.557.658.966.6352.6Q
6Liam StoneNZ60.4558.54562.45166343.35Q
7Ooi Tze Liang Mas53.3634543.557.671.4333.8Q
8Yona Knight-WisdomJam58.558.549.6636340.5333.1Q
9Riley McCormickCan58.53655.565.149.661.5326.2Q
10James HeatlySco54.646.852.564.54554.25317.65Q
11Francois Imbeau-DulacCan65.1052.562.46667.2313.2Q
12Cody YanoCan56.158.554.6513952.8312Q
13Ramananda KongbrailatpamInd54.669.328.559.244.9538.4294.95
14Ahmad Amsyar AzmanMas70.451.1549.66349.510.8294.45

Q = Qualified for final

Top Stories