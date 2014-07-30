Close menu

Table Tennis: Men's Doubles results

From the section Commonwealth Games

Gold medal

TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
SingaporeN. Gao/ H. Li38111111
IndiaS.K. Achanta/ A.A Arputharaj111795

Bronze medal

TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
EnglandP. Drinkhall/ L. Pitchford2610111110
SingaporeZ. Yang/ J. Zhan311127812

Semi-final

TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
SingaporeN. Gao/ H. Li31311311X
EnglandP. Drinkhall/ L. Pitchford1119118X
TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
India S.K. Achanta/ A.A Arputharaj 3111211XX
SingaporeZ. Yang/ J. Zhan07103XX

Quarter-finals

TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
SingaporeN. Gao/ H. Li310111111X
IndiaH.R. Rajul/ S.Ghosh111988X
TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
NigeriaQ. Aruna/ S. Toriola27111177
EnglandP. Drinkhall/ L. Pitchford311861111
TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
CanadaA. Ho/ Pl. Theriault178118X
SingaporeZ. Yang/ J. Zhan31111911X
TeamNamesResultMatch 1Match 2Match 3Match 4Match 5
IndiaS.K. Achanta/ A.A Arputharaj 31211711X
EnglandD. Reed/ S. Walker1106118X

Selected Results

Third Round

NameCountryResultNameCountry
Niall Cameron / Sean DohertySco0-3Danny Reed / Sam WalkerEng
Heming Hu / Xin YanAus1-3Paul Drinkhall / Liam PitchfordEng
Sharath Kamal Achanta / Amalraj Anthony ArputharajInd3-0Ryan Jenkins / Stephen JenkinsWal
Quadri Aruna/ Segun ToriolaNgr3-0Craig Howieson / Gavin RumgaySco
Paul McCreery / Ashley RobinsonNI1-3Rajul Harmeet Desai / Soumyajit GhoshInd

Second Round

NameCountry ResultName Country
Paul Drinkhall / Liam PitchfordEng3-0Derek Abrefa / Felix LarteyGha
Gavin Rumgay / Craig Howiseon Sco3-2Dinesh Deshappriya / Rohan SirisenaSri
Daniel O'Connell/ Conor EdwardsWal1-3Ashraf / ShakirinMas
Sean Doherty / Niall CameronSco3-0Craig Gascoyne / Josh BandJey
Samuel Akayade / Emmanuel CommeyGha1-3Danny Reed / Sam WalkerEng

