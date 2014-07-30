Table Tennis: Men's Doubles results
Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games
Gold medal
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Singapore
|N. Gao/ H. Li
|3
|8
|11
|11
|11
|India
|S.K. Achanta/ A.A Arputharaj
|1
|11
|7
|9
|5
Bronze medal
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|England
|P. Drinkhall/ L. Pitchford
|2
|6
|10
|11
|11
|10
|Singapore
|Z. Yang/ J. Zhan
|3
|11
|12
|7
|8
|12
Semi-final
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Singapore
|N. Gao/ H. Li
|3
|13
|11
|3
|11
|X
|England
|P. Drinkhall/ L. Pitchford
|1
|11
|9
|11
|8
|X
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|India
|S.K. Achanta/ A.A Arputharaj
|3
|11
|12
|11
|X
|X
|Singapore
|Z. Yang/ J. Zhan
|0
|7
|10
|3
|X
|X
Quarter-finals
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Singapore
|N. Gao/ H. Li
|3
|10
|11
|11
|11
|X
|India
|H.R. Rajul/ S.Ghosh
|1
|11
|9
|8
|8
|X
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Nigeria
|Q. Aruna/ S. Toriola
|2
|7
|11
|11
|7
|7
|England
|P. Drinkhall/ L. Pitchford
|3
|11
|8
|6
|11
|11
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|Canada
|A. Ho/ Pl. Theriault
|1
|7
|8
|11
|8
|X
|Singapore
|Z. Yang/ J. Zhan
|3
|11
|11
|9
|11
|X
|Team
|Names
|Result
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Match 4
|Match 5
|India
|S.K. Achanta/ A.A Arputharaj
|3
|12
|11
|7
|11
|X
|England
|D. Reed/ S. Walker
|1
|10
|6
|11
|8
|X
Selected Results
Third Round
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|Niall Cameron / Sean Doherty
|Sco
|0-3
|Danny Reed / Sam Walker
|Eng
|Heming Hu / Xin Yan
|Aus
|1-3
|Paul Drinkhall / Liam Pitchford
|Eng
|Sharath Kamal Achanta / Amalraj Anthony Arputharaj
|Ind
|3-0
|Ryan Jenkins / Stephen Jenkins
|Wal
|Quadri Aruna/ Segun Toriola
|Ngr
|3-0
|Craig Howieson / Gavin Rumgay
|Sco
|Paul McCreery / Ashley Robinson
|NI
|1-3
|Rajul Harmeet Desai / Soumyajit Ghosh
|Ind
Second Round
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|Paul Drinkhall / Liam Pitchford
|Eng
|3-0
|Derek Abrefa / Felix Lartey
|Gha
|Gavin Rumgay / Craig Howiseon
|Sco
|3-2
|Dinesh Deshappriya / Rohan Sirisena
|Sri
|Daniel O'Connell/ Conor Edwards
|Wal
|1-3
|Ashraf / Shakirin
|Mas
|Sean Doherty / Niall Cameron
|Sco
|3-0
|Craig Gascoyne / Josh Band
|Jey
|Samuel Akayade / Emmanuel Commey
|Gha
|1-3
|Danny Reed / Sam Walker
|Eng