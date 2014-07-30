Glasgow 2014: Gayle Lloyd and Elena Johnson out of singles
Guernsey's Elena Johnson and Gayle Lloyd have been knocked out of the women's singles at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Johnson lost 21-14, 21-10 to Carissa Turner from Wales in the second round.
Meanwhile, Lloyd had a tighter affair in losing to Kenya's Mercy Joseph 21-14, 21-19 in her last 32 match.
The pair were also knocked out of the women's doubles after going down 21-6, 21-10 to Malaysian duo Loo Yin Lim and Lai Pei Jing.
Stuart Hardy and Danny Penney went out of the men's singles in the second round.
The Guernsey pair, who received a bye in the opening round, lose 21-19, 21-9 to Steve Malcouzanne and Georgie Cupidon of the Seychelles.