Watch highlights of England's win over Barbados

England will take on Pool A winners New Zealand in the netball semi-finals on Saturday after guaranteeing the runners-up spot in Pool B.

Third-placed South Africa's 64-40 defeat by world champions Australia on Wednesday ended any chances of leapfrogging England in their group.

Without anything riding on the result, England thrashed Barbados 69-27 in their final Pool B match.

Australia will face Pool A runners-up Jamaica in the other semi-final.

England's Commonwealth Games semi-final heartaches 1998 - Lost to New Zealand (won bronze) 2002 - Lost to Australia (won bronze) 2006 - Lost to Australia (came fourth) 2010 - Lost to New Zealand (won bronze)

South Africa could have matched England's total of six points if England had lost to Barbados, but England would still have finished higher in the head-to-head after beating South Africa 41-35 on Sunday.

England have now reached the semi-finals in all five tournaments since netball was introduced to the Games in 1998.

But they will be underdogs against the Kiwis, who are aiming to win a third successive Commonwealth title.

England's only defeat in the competition so far came in a 48-49 reverse to Australia on Saturday.