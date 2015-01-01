BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Grant Nel scores zero for dive after landing on back

Australian diver lands flat on back

Australian diver Grant Nel scores zero after slipping on the springboard and landing in the pool flat on his back in the men's 3m preliminary round.

BBC co-commentator Leon Taylor says that Nel gave himself "absolutely no chance" with the attempted 3.8 difficulty dive after his initial foot fault on the board.

Jack Laugher of England finished top in qualifying by nearly 50 points after a series of consistently excellent dives and he will be looking to secure a second gold medal of the Games in the final later on Thursday.

Top Stories