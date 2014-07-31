Cycling: Women's Individual Time Trial results
Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games
Results
|Rank
|Start Time
|Name
|Country
|Time
|Time Behind
|1
|10:32:00
|Linda Villumsen
|NZ
|00:42:25.500
|0
|2
|10:31:00
|Emma Pooley
|Eng
|00:42:31.500
|+0:06.03
|3
|10:17:00
|Katrin Garfoot
|Aus
|00:43:13.900
|+0:48.45
|4
|10:23:00
|Jaime Nielsen
|NZ
|00:43:29.900
|+1:04.39
|5
|10:27:00
|Katie Archibald
|Sco
|00:43:30.000
|+1:04.55
|6
|10:30:00
|Shara Gillow
|Aus
|00:43:33.700
|+1:08.24
|7
|10:26:00
|Elinor Barker
|Wal
|00:43:56.400
|+1:30.98
|8
|10:13:00
|Lucy Coldwell
|Sco
|00:44:03.400
|+1:37.94
|9
|10:20:00
|Anna Turvey
|Sco
|00:44:08.600
|+1:43.16
|10
|10:18:00
|Jasmin Glaesser
|Can
|00:44:12.600
|+1:47.18
|11
|10:16:00
|Reta Trotman
|NZ
|00:44:30.100
|+2:04.66
|12
|10:12:00
|Amy Roberts
|Wal
|00:44:30.600
|+2:05.17
|13
|10:19:00
|Joanna Rowsell
|Eng
|00:44:45.900
|+2:20.41
|14
|10:15:00
|Anna Christian
|IOM
|00:45:48.700
|+3:23.19
|15
|10:29:00
|Ashleigh Moolman
|SA
|00:45:58.100
|+3:32.61
|16
|10:10:00
|Laura Brown
|Can
|00:46:35.800
|+4:10.31
|17
|10:01:00
|Antri Christoforou
|Cyp
|00:46:53.900
|+4:28.47
|18
|10:05:00
|Tamiko Butler
|Ant
|00:47:18.000
|+4:52.53
|19
|10:28:00
|Aurelie Halbwach
|Mri
|00:47:25.700
|+5:00.25
|20
|10:22:00
|Heidi Dalton
|SA
|00:48:22.000
|+5:56.57
|21
|10:09:00
|Nicole Mitchell
|Ber
|00:48:33.100
|+6:07.60
|22
|10:14:00
|Joanna Watts
|Gue
|00:48:49.100
|+6:23.69
|23
|10:24:00
|Ann Bowditch
|Gue
|00:49:03.000
|+6:37.51
|24
|10:25:00
|Leah Kirchmann
|Can
|00:49:05.200
|+6:39.78
|25
|10:04:00
|Karina Bowie
|Gue
|00:49:46.600
|+7:21.18
|26
|10:08:00
|Laura Wasley
|IOM
|00:50:07.100
|+7:41.68
|27
|10:02:00
|Vera Adrian
|Nam
|00:50:21.600
|+7:56.10
|28
|10:11:00
|Irene Steyn
|Nam
|00:51:16.000
|+8:50.58
|29
|10:03:00
|Claire Fraser-Greene
|Guy
|00:53:02.600
|+10:37.15
|30
|10:07:00
|Sriyalatha Wickramasigha
|Sri
|00:54:33.700
|+12:08.21
|31
|10:06:00
|Biana Hernould
|Jam
|00:55:32.100
|+13:06.64
|10:21:00
|Ciara Horne
|Wal
|DNS