Cycling: Women's Individual Time Trial results

Results

RankStart TimeNameCountryTimeTime Behind
110:32:00Linda VillumsenNZ00:42:25.5000
210:31:00Emma PooleyEng00:42:31.500+0:06.03
310:17:00Katrin GarfootAus00:43:13.900+0:48.45
410:23:00Jaime NielsenNZ00:43:29.900+1:04.39
510:27:00Katie ArchibaldSco00:43:30.000+1:04.55
610:30:00Shara GillowAus00:43:33.700+1:08.24
710:26:00Elinor BarkerWal00:43:56.400+1:30.98
810:13:00Lucy ColdwellSco00:44:03.400+1:37.94
910:20:00Anna TurveySco00:44:08.600+1:43.16
1010:18:00Jasmin GlaesserCan00:44:12.600+1:47.18
1110:16:00Reta TrotmanNZ00:44:30.100+2:04.66
1210:12:00Amy RobertsWal00:44:30.600+2:05.17
1310:19:00Joanna RowsellEng00:44:45.900+2:20.41
1410:15:00Anna ChristianIOM00:45:48.700+3:23.19
1510:29:00Ashleigh MoolmanSA00:45:58.100+3:32.61
1610:10:00Laura BrownCan00:46:35.800+4:10.31
1710:01:00Antri ChristoforouCyp00:46:53.900+4:28.47
1810:05:00Tamiko ButlerAnt00:47:18.000+4:52.53
1910:28:00Aurelie HalbwachMri00:47:25.700+5:00.25
2010:22:00Heidi DaltonSA00:48:22.000+5:56.57
2110:09:00Nicole MitchellBer00:48:33.100+6:07.60
2210:14:00Joanna WattsGue00:48:49.100+6:23.69
2310:24:00Ann BowditchGue00:49:03.000+6:37.51
2410:25:00Leah KirchmannCan00:49:05.200+6:39.78
2510:04:00Karina BowieGue00:49:46.600+7:21.18
2610:08:00Laura WasleyIOM00:50:07.100+7:41.68
2710:02:00Vera AdrianNam00:50:21.600+7:56.10
2810:11:00Irene SteynNam00:51:16.000+8:50.58
2910:03:00Claire Fraser-GreeneGuy00:53:02.600+10:37.15
3010:07:00Sriyalatha Wickramasigha Sri00:54:33.700+12:08.21
3110:06:00Biana HernouldJam00:55:32.100+13:06.64
10:21:00Ciara HorneWalDNS

