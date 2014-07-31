Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Cann has been playing in her fifth Commonwealth Games

Jersey's Elizabeth Cann was knocked out of the women's singles at the Commonwealth Games after a nail-biting last 16 match in Glasgow.

Cann, who won bronze for England four years ago, lost 21-14 17-21 21-18 to England's Sarah Walker.

"I'm disappointed, I could have more than won that," 35-year-old Cann told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I let her back into the game in the third set after my big lead, but it's just how it goes sometimes."

She continued: "I haven't been on the international circuit, so I don't have the match fitness that she has - but I have the experience so I could definitely have won it."

It was 35-year-old Cann's fifth Games, having made her debut in 1998 and represented Jersey four times.

As well as her bronze four years ago, Cann came fourth in 2006, losing to Scotland's Susan Hughes.

Cann, who is now playing part-time, says she has not decided on her future, but says this will be her last Commonwealth Games.

"I didn't plan that much further than this, I'm just going to wait," she said.