Athletics: Men's 10,000m results
From the section Commonwealth Games
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Moses Kipsiro
|Uga
|27:56.11
|2
|Josphat kipkoech Bett
|Ken
|27:56.14
|3
|Cameron Levins
|Can
|27:56.23
|4
|Peter Kirui
|Ken
|27:58.24
|5
|Charlse Cheruiyot
|Ken
|27:59.91
|6
|Mohammed Ahmed
|Can
|28:02.96
|7
|Jake Robertson
|NZ
|28:03.70
|8
|Timothy Toroitch
|Uga
|28:03.79
|9
|Eric Sebahire
|Rwa
|28:03.88
|10
|Felicien Muhitira
|Rwa
|28:17.07
|11
|Moses Kibet
|Uga
|28:30.78
|12
|Andrew Lemoncello
|Sco
|28:36.63
|13
|Cyriaque Ndayikengurukiye
|Rwa
|28:40.44
|14
|Luke Caldwell
|Sco
|28:47.39
|15
|Adam Bitchell
|Wal
|28:47.92
|16
|Ben St Lawrence
|Aus
|28:49.41
|17
|Wilbaldo Peter Malley
|Tan
|28:51.94
|18
|Harry Summers
|Aus
|29:00.56
|19
|Paul Pollock
|NI
|29:11.46
|20
|Callum Hawkins
|Sco
|29:12.52
|21
|Thabo Ntlaloe
|Les
|29:15.91
|22
|Keith Gerrard
|IOM
|29:46.85
|23
|Mothimokholo Hatasi
|Les
|30:03.17
|24
|Rethabile Molefi
|Les
|30:48.36
|25
|Dewi Griffiths
|Wal
|31:28.81
|Jonathan Mellor
|Eng
|DNF