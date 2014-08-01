Athletics: Men's 10,000m results

RankNameCountryTime
1Moses KipsiroUga27:56.11
2Josphat kipkoech BettKen27:56.14
3Cameron LevinsCan27:56.23
4Peter KiruiKen27:58.24
5Charlse CheruiyotKen27:59.91
6Mohammed AhmedCan28:02.96
7Jake RobertsonNZ28:03.70
8Timothy ToroitchUga28:03.79
9Eric SebahireRwa28:03.88
10Felicien MuhitiraRwa28:17.07
11Moses KibetUga28:30.78
12Andrew LemoncelloSco28:36.63
13Cyriaque NdayikengurukiyeRwa28:40.44
14Luke CaldwellSco28:47.39
15Adam BitchellWal28:47.92
16Ben St LawrenceAus28:49.41
17Wilbaldo Peter MalleyTan28:51.94
18Harry SummersAus29:00.56
19Paul PollockNI29:11.46
20Callum HawkinsSco29:12.52
21Thabo NtlaloeLes29:15.91
22Keith GerrardIOM29:46.85
23Mothimokholo HatasiLes30:03.17
24Rethabile MolefiLes30:48.36
25Dewi GriffithsWal31:28.81
Jonathan MellorEngDNF

