Diving: Men's 10m Platform

Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Final

RankNameCountryDive 1Dive 2Dive 3Dive 4Dive 5Dive 6Total
1Tom DaleyEng94.5064.8081.6079.55102.6093.50516.55
2Ooi Tze LiangMas73.6062.4072.0075.9071.4078.40433.70
3Vincent RiendeauCan67.5070.4076.5076.8067.6570.40429.25
4Matthew MitchamAus58.5063.0086.7067.2072.6072.00420.00
5Maxim BouchardCan62.7072.0056.1073.6066.0068.80399.20
6James DennyEng67.7064.3548.6068.0079.2070.30399.20
7Domonic BedggoodAus86.4072.0033.0076.5068.4561.20397.55
8Fengyang LiNZ58.5067.074.2540.8067.2072.00379.95
9Matthew DixonEng49.5063.0051.1581.6064.3556.55366.15
10Chew YiweiMas72.0067.2034.6576.8039.1068.80358.55
11Siddharth PardeshiInd25.5051.2058.0022.5056.5544.55258.30

Preliminary round

RankNameCountryDive 1Dive 2Dive 3Dive 4Dive 5Dive 6Total
1Tom DaleyEng73.537.883.2101.75100.891.8488.85Q
2Matthew MitchamAus8175.688.467.252.286.4450.8Q
3Maxim BouchardCan72.596981.673.675.968.8441.5Q
4Vincent RiendeauCan7273.669.773.679.272440.1Q
5Ooi Tze LiangMas75.278.47582.574.833.6419.5Q
6James DennyEng78.469.368.462.970.259.2408.4Q
7Fengyang LiNZ517279.266.349.673.6391.7Q
8Domonic BedggoodAus91.867.251.1573.129.677.4390.25Q
9Chew YiweiMas61.562.434.658064.664367.15Q
10Matthew DixonEng6067.260.4573.647.8556.55365.65Q
11Siddharth PardeshiInd5754.443.513.546.441.85256.65Q

Q = Qualified

Top Stories