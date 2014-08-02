Diving: Men's 10m Platform
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Dive 1
|Dive 2
|Dive 3
|Dive 4
|Dive 5
|Dive 6
|Total
|1
|Tom Daley
|Eng
|94.50
|64.80
|81.60
|79.55
|102.60
|93.50
|516.55
|2
|Ooi Tze Liang
|Mas
|73.60
|62.40
|72.00
|75.90
|71.40
|78.40
|433.70
|3
|Vincent Riendeau
|Can
|67.50
|70.40
|76.50
|76.80
|67.65
|70.40
|429.25
|4
|Matthew Mitcham
|Aus
|58.50
|63.00
|86.70
|67.20
|72.60
|72.00
|420.00
|5
|Maxim Bouchard
|Can
|62.70
|72.00
|56.10
|73.60
|66.00
|68.80
|399.20
|6
|James Denny
|Eng
|67.70
|64.35
|48.60
|68.00
|79.20
|70.30
|399.20
|7
|Domonic Bedggood
|Aus
|86.40
|72.00
|33.00
|76.50
|68.45
|61.20
|397.55
|8
|Fengyang Li
|NZ
|58.50
|67.0
|74.25
|40.80
|67.20
|72.00
|379.95
|9
|Matthew Dixon
|Eng
|49.50
|63.00
|51.15
|81.60
|64.35
|56.55
|366.15
|10
|Chew Yiwei
|Mas
|72.00
|67.20
|34.65
|76.80
|39.10
|68.80
|358.55
|11
|Siddharth Pardeshi
|Ind
|25.50
|51.20
|58.00
|22.50
|56.55
|44.55
|258.30
Preliminary round
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Dive 1
|Dive 2
|Dive 3
|Dive 4
|Dive 5
|Dive 6
|Total
|1
|Tom Daley
|Eng
|73.5
|37.8
|83.2
|101.75
|100.8
|91.8
|488.85
|Q
|2
|Matthew Mitcham
|Aus
|81
|75.6
|88.4
|67.2
|52.2
|86.4
|450.8
|Q
|3
|Maxim Bouchard
|Can
|72.59
|69
|81.6
|73.6
|75.9
|68.8
|441.5
|Q
|4
|Vincent Riendeau
|Can
|72
|73.6
|69.7
|73.6
|79.2
|72
|440.1
|Q
|5
|Ooi Tze Liang
|Mas
|75.2
|78.4
|75
|82.5
|74.8
|33.6
|419.5
|Q
|6
|James Denny
|Eng
|78.4
|69.3
|68.4
|62.9
|70.2
|59.2
|408.4
|Q
|7
|Fengyang Li
|NZ
|51
|72
|79.2
|66.3
|49.6
|73.6
|391.7
|Q
|8
|Domonic Bedggood
|Aus
|91.8
|67.2
|51.15
|73.1
|29.6
|77.4
|390.25
|Q
|9
|Chew Yiwei
|Mas
|61.5
|62.4
|34.65
|80
|64.6
|64
|367.15
|Q
|10
|Matthew Dixon
|Eng
|60
|67.2
|60.45
|73.6
|47.85
|56.55
|365.65
|Q
|11
|Siddharth Pardeshi
|Ind
|57
|54.4
|43.5
|13.5
|46.4
|41.85
|256.65
|Q
Q = Qualified