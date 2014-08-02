Weightlifting: Para-Sport Powerlifting Men's Heavyweight (from 72.1kg)
Commonwealth Games
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Attempt 1
|Attempt 2
|Attempt 3
|Result
|1
|Abdulazeez Ibrahim
|Ngr
|217
|222
|224
|197.0
|2
|Rajinder Rahelu
|Ind
|182
|185
|189
|180.5
|3
|Jong Yee Khie
|Mas
|195
|202
|206
|178.0
|4
|Michael Yule
|Sco
|172
|177
|183
|172.9
|5
|Mohd Shahmil Md Saad
|Mas
|192
|197
|200
|168.8
|6
|Ruben Soroseb
|Nam
|195
|200
|205
|167.4
|7
|Maurice Francis Biwole Nkodo
|Cmr
|165
|165
|172
|162.6
|8
|Theogene Hakizimana
|Rwa
|173
|173
|180
|158.1
|9
|Leigh Bruce Skinner
|Aus
|160
|164
|166
|155.7
|10
|Benjamin Wright
|Aus
|163
|167
|171
|152.1
|Timothy Harabe
|Png