Glasgow 2014: Australia's men beat England in hockey semis

World champions Australia beat England 4-1 to reach the men's hockey final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

A blistering start saw the Australians move two goals up through Tristan White and Simon Orchard within 11 minutes.

Harry Martin gave England hope in the second half but Chris Ciriello and Eddie Ockenden sealed Australia's win.

Australia, who have won every gold medal since men's hockey was introduced to the Games in 1998, will play India in Sunday's final (12:15 BST).

England will play New Zealand for a bronze medal on Sunday at 10:00.

Australia are going for a fifth straight gold in Commonwealth Games men's hockey

In the women's tournament, England take on Australia in the gold-medal match later on Saturday (20:15) after South Africa play New Zealand for bronze at 18:00.

"We're very disappointed," said England men's coach Bobby Crutchley. "We thought we could win but we weren't quite there today. We didn't create a lot and they made it quite difficult for us."

In a thrilling second semi-final, New Zealand raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to Simon Child's second-minute strike and Nick Haig's penalty corner conversion 16 minutes later.

India skipper Rupinder Singh halved the deficit from the penalty spot and that gave his side hope as half-time approached.

Indian joy grew after the break when they scored twice in five minutes through Ramandeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh to take a 3-2 lead.

They held on to seal a memorable victory to earn the chance of winning gold against heavy favourites Australia.