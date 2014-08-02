Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

England's Laura Massaro also collected a silver medal in the singles

India overcame England 2-0 in the women's doubles final to earn their first ever squash gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Dipika Pallikal and Joshana Chinappa won the first game 11-6 and came from behind to claim the second 11-8 against Laura Massaro and Jenny Duncalf.

The English pair were runners-up to New Zealand at the Games in Delhi 2010.

England also came away with bronze on Saturday after Emma Beddoes and Alison Waters' win over Australia.

The duo beat Kasey Brown and Rachael Grinham 2-0 to join their compatriots on the podium.

It was a second silver in Glasgow for current world champion Massaro, who lost to Malaysia's world number one Nicol David in the women's singles final on Monday.