A tremendous anchor leg by Matthew Hudson-Smith saw England win 4x400m relay gold at Glasgow 2014.

He took the baton from Daniel Awde just behind the Bahamas but powered clear down the home straight for an overall time of three minutes 0.46 seconds.

There were silvers for Wales' Sally Peake in the pole vault, and the England men's 4x100m relay team.

England's Jo Pavey won bronze, as did pole vaulter Sally Scott and the women's 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams.

England men's 4x400m relay team, which also featured Conrad Williams and Michael Bingham, edged the Bahamas by five-hundredths of a second, with Trinidad & Tobago claiming bronze and Scotland finishing fifth.

In the sprint relay, Adam Gemili, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Richard Kilty and Danny Talbot clocked 38.02 for England, trailing some way behind a Usain Bolt-inspired Jamaica, who smashed the Commonwealth Games record.

Wales' Sally Peake was one of only four pole vaulters to record a successful effort in treacherous conditions

Peake won silver in the pole vault for Wales, clearing 4.25m in treacherous conditions which saw only four women record a successful effort. Scott of England shared bronze with Canadian Alysha Newman (3.80m) as Alana Boyd of Australia won gold with 4.50m.

Further evidence of the terrible weather was that Scott and Newman's bronze-winning clearance would only have secured 12th place at the Delhi Games four years ago.

In the women's 4x400m, Christine Ohuruogu, Shana Cox, Kelly Massey and Anyika Onuora carried the baton around in a time of 3:27.24 to secure another bronze for England, behind winners Jamaica (3:23.82) and Nigeria.

A hugely impressive Jamaica, featuring 100m silver and bronze medallists Veronica Campbell-Brown and Kerron Stewart, Schillonie Calvert, and double Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, broke the 4x100m Games record by 0.61secs - the equivalent of about 5m - in 41.83, more than a second clear of Nigeria in silver.

An England line-up comprising Asha Philip, Bianca Williams and namesake Jodie (who earlier this week won individual bronze and silver respectively in the 200m) and Ashleigh Nelson secured bronze in 43.10.

The 40-year-old Pavey, who won silver two years ago over 10,000m at the European Championships, dug deep to overtake Kenya's Margaret Muriuki on the home straight. Janet Kisa was second, 1.69secs behind fellow Kenyan Mercy Cherono, who took gold in a time of 15 minutes 7.21 seconds.

Saturday's medals round up Gold Silver Bronze Women's 5,000m Mercy Cherono (Ken) Janet Kisa (Ken) Jo Pavey (Eng) Men's 1500m James Magut (Ken) Ronald Kwemoi (Ken) Nick Willis (NZ) Women's 4x400m Jamaica Nigeria England Men's 4x400m England Bahamas Trinidad & Tobago Men's javelin Julius Yego (Ken) Keshorn Walcott (T&T) Hamish Peacock (Aus) Women's 4x100m Jamaica Nigeria England Women's pole vault Alana Boyd (Aus) Sally Peake (Wal) Sally Scott (Eng) & Alysha Newman (Can) Men's triple jump Khotso Mokoena (SA) Tosin Oke (Ngr) Arpinder Singh (Ind) Men's 4x100m Jamaica England Trinidad & Tobago

Jo Pavey won silver in the 5,000m at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne

Sally Scott shared bronze with Canadian Alysha Newman

Ashleigh Nelson brought home England's 4x100m team behind winners Jamaica and second-placed Nigeria