BBC Sport - Usain Bolt dances to Proclaimers and gets Glasgow 2014 jumping

Usain Bolt dances to Proclaimers hit

Usain Bolt entertains the crowd before and after winning the 4x100m relay with Jamaica on Saturday night at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The Jamaican danced along to the crowd's rendition of the Proclaimers hit I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) before donning a tartan bonnet and signing autographs for the delighted Hampden Park fans.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Usain Bolt dances to Proclaimers hit

Video

'James Brown?! I thought that was James Blunt' - Maddison & Justin

Video

Arsenal should be winning trophies again - Ljungberg

Video

How football helped me cope with best friend's suicide

Video

Liverpool in such a good place - Klopp

Video

5,000-1 or 'Agueroooo' - MOTDx pick their moment of the decade

Video

'My Scouse accent is terrible!' - Antonio & Fredericks' Honesty Cards

Video

Meet Saudi Arabia's first female boxing coach

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'I was awful' - Andy Murray on his rap song, James Bond & being a hardcore gamer

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories