Glasgow 2014: Alex Marshall to carry Scotland's flag at Hampden

Bowler Alex 'Tattie' Marshall will be Scotland's flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

Marshall, 47, helped towards golds in the men's pairs and fours at Glasgow 2014, adding to his pairs golds at the 2002 and 2006 Games.

"Glasgow 2014 has been one of my career highlights," he said.

"To now have been given the honour to lead Team Scotland into Hampden for the closing ceremony, it really can't get any better than this."

The host nation will finish the Games with at least 53 medals, beating their previous best of 33 at Edinburgh 1986.

Judoka Euan Burton, who would go on to win gold in the -100kg category, was Scotland's flag bearer at the opening ceremony at Celtic Park last month.

The closing ceremony at Hampden Park, which has hosted the athletics events, will begin at 21:00 on Sunday.

"The Games for the lawn bowlers and the team as a whole have been exceptional," explained Marshall.

"The team spirit has been amazing from day one and I am sure that a bond that has been created amongst us all will last a lifetime.

"On a personal note, winning two gold medals has been very special. Playing as skip of the men's pairs and fours has been a fantastic journey and the home crowd definitely gave us that extra boost that made all the difference and I know other athletes in Team Scotland have felt the same.

"Tomorrow night will be a very proud moment for me and I am delighted to have been chosen to lead the team out, as our most successful Games ever here in Glasgow come to a close."

And Team Scotland Chef de Mission Jon Doig added: "Alex is one of the most popular and respected sportsmen of his generation and his record in lawn bowls, is second to none.

"At these Games we have witnessed both his incredible skills and leadership on the greens, but also his passion to be out there representing Team Scotland here in Glasgow.

"The athletes and management of Team Scotland will be proud to follow Alex into the closing ceremony to celebrate what has been our nation's most successful ever Commonwealth Games."