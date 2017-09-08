This entry is now closed for comments.
Comment number 278. Posted by Steven the fishermanon 8 Sept 2017 20:06
zero commonwealth games
Liverpool one
Two Cathedrals
3 Graces
Fab 4
5 European Cups
And a dodgy government in London which holds back Northern Cities. This is a perfect example of Government bias. Decisions like this should be made by independent bodies instead of people like Maggie May (and her departments) who are just not up to the job.
Comment number 277. Posted by elyon 8 Sept 2017 18:27
How can you remove my comment commonwealth games is a dis grace. Celabrate Britain murdering 1000,s of people
Comment number 276. Posted by london27on 8 Sept 2017 15:51
What's the point in building an even bigger permanent athletics stadium in Birmingham? They can barely attract a decent crowd at its current capacity. The 'crowds' at the British Champs and Birmingham Diamond League are embarrassing to the sport. It would be more empty seats for UK Athletics not to flll but no doubt another hefty bonus cheque for Niels da Boss without enhancing the sport.
Comment number 275. Posted by lanterne rogueon 8 Sept 2017 14:57
272
drive anywhere and you will see a dump if that is what you are looking for. Brum. London. Manchester. Liverpool. Thurrock. Penrith. Anywhere. But there are also many great things that one drive into a place will never reveal nor will a negative attitude.
Lets get behind the Birmingham bid as we did Manchester London and Glasgow when they recently hosted major sporting events.
Comment number 274. Posted by Alex Ton 8 Sept 2017 11:32
272. well aren't you the expert on Birmingham......
I recently drove into London, and i can honestly say, that place is a hole. If we are going to speak relatively, then Birmingham aint so bad
Comment number 273. Posted by elyon 8 Sept 2017 09:01
This comment was removed because it broke the house rules. Explain
Comment number 272. Posted by TangoLimaon 8 Sept 2017 07:41
Central location and well connected so good in that sense. However, am currently working in midlands and lodging near Brum and just about everyone looks overweight, including all the joggers. Will there be the be interest in more than TV and chips?
Tuesday night i drove into Birmingham. What a dump. Seen it first hand.
Comment number 271. Posted by chrison 8 Sept 2017 05:32
It would be nice if Birmingham got the games . Most of all our big events are always in the capital. Give other people the chance to see live sports
Comment number 270. Posted by Washingupdoneon 7 Sept 2017 22:50
Don't let them in,
don't let them see
Be the good girl you always have to be
Conceal, don't feel,
don't let them know
Well now they know
Let it go, let it go
Can't hold it back anymore
Let it go, let it go
(steven the fisherman.... let it go)
Comment number 269. Posted by LondonMarkon 7 Sept 2017 21:42
A few more billion wasted on a vanity project that could go towards the NHS, schools, emptying the bins or a million other more worthy causes!
Comment number 268. Posted by Pat Mustardon 7 Sept 2017 21:37
Commonwealth Games has economic benefits that will cover the cost say unnamed experts.
Really.
Taxpayers will cover the cost says this idiot.
Comment number 267. Posted by Ben Con 7 Sept 2017 21:36
Unlucky the Ev
Comment number 266. Posted by Best349on 7 Sept 2017 21:20
Birmingham is the armpit of the UK not just English, it's a dump
Comment number 265. Posted by Monkeyson 7 Sept 2017 20:50
Birmingham will be a great venue and right in the middle of the country. I will be supporting it and attending a few events.
Comment number 264. Posted by More Like Iton 7 Sept 2017 20:13
Will they admit it, Birmingham was chosen because of its closer proximity to London?
Comment number 263. Posted by Tonyon 7 Sept 2017 20:12
Fix the potholes before the marathon
Comment number 262. Posted by bear necessityon 7 Sept 2017 19:55
Steven the fisherman. Let it go mate.
Comment number 261. Posted by Designeron 7 Sept 2017 19:23
This comment was removed because it broke the house rules. Explain
