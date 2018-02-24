2018 Commonwealth Games: Athletics results

Men's 100m

Men's 200m

Men's 400m

Men's 800m

Men's 1500m

Men's 5000m

Men's 10,000m

Men's 110m Hurdles

Men's 400m Hurdles

Men's 3000m Steeplechase

Men's 4x100m Relay

Men's 4x400m Relay

Men's Marathon

Men's 20km Walk

Men's High Jump

Men's Pole Vault

Men's Long Jump

Men's Triple Jump

Men's Shot Put

Men's Discus

Men's Hammer

Men's Javelin

Men's Decathlon

Women's 100m

Women's 200m

Women's 400m

Women's 800m

Women's 1500m

Women's 5000m

Women's 10,000m

Women's 100m Hurdles

Women's 400m Hurdles

Women's 3000m Steeplechase

Women's 4x100m Relay

Women's 4x400m Relay

Women's Marathon

Women's 20km Walk

Women's High Jump

Women's Pole Vault

Women's Long Jump

Women's Triple Jump

Women's Shot Put

Women's Discus

Women's Hammer

Women's Javelin

Women's Heptathlon

Men's Para 100m (T12)

Men's Para 100m (T38)

Men's Para 100m (T47)

Men's Para 1500m (T54)

Men's Para Marathon (T54)

Men's Para Shot Put (F38)

Women's Para 100m (T35)

Women's Para 100m (T38)

Women's Para 1500m (T54)

Women's Para Marathon (T54)

Women's Para Long Jump (T38)

Women's Para Javelin (F46)

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured