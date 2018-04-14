Commonwealth Games: Day-by-day guide to Gold Coast 2018

BBC Sport guides you through the final day of action in the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

All times are scheduled start times in BST and are subject to change.

Sunday, 15 April - day 11

Medal events: 17Top home nations contenders
21:10 (Sat) Athletics - men's T54 marathonSimon Lawson (England), Callum Hall (England), John Smith (England)
21:10 (Sat) Athletics - women's T54 marathonSamantha Kinghorn (Scotland), Jade Jones-Hall (England), Nicole Emerson (England)
22:10 (Sat) Athletics - women's marathonAlyson Dixon (England) Sonia Samuels (England) Caryl Jones (Wales) Elinor Kirk (Wales)
23:15 (Sat) Athletics - men's marathonCallum Hawkins (Scotland) Lee Merrien (Guernsey) Paul Pollock (NI) Kevin Seaward (NI) Robbie Simpson (Scotland) Andrew Davies (Wales) Josh Griffiths (Wales)
00:01 -TBC Badminton - men's singles
00:01 - TBC Badminton - women's singles
00:01 - TBC Badminton - men's doublesMarcus Ellis & Chris Langridge (England)
00:01 - TBC Badminton - women's doublesLauren Smith & Sarah Walker (England)
00:01 - TBC Badminton - mixed doublesChris & Gabby Adcock (England) v Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith (England)
01:15 Table tennis - mixed doublesLiam Pitchford & Tin-Tin Ho (England)
02:30 Basketball - men's finalScotland (bronze medal)
03:00 Squash - women's doublesLaura Massaro & Sarah-Jane Perry (England)
03:20 Table tennis - men's singles
04:00 Squash - men's doublesDaryl Selby and Adrian Waller (England)
04:02 Netball - finalEngland
05:42 Rugby sevens - womenEngland
06:04 Rugby sevens - menEngland

KEY ACTION:

00:01 Badminton - mixed doubles gold-medal match. Husband and wife Chris and Gabby Adcock are the defending champions and will face England team-mates Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith

01:15: Table tennis - mixed doubles gold-medal match. Liam Pickford and Tin-Tin Ho will attempt to go one better than their silver four years ago.

03:20: Table tennis - men's singles gold medal match. Singapore are historically the Commonwealth's pre-eminent table tennis nation, and Gao Ning is their leading man with seven medals at the Games, although he will try and win a first singles title on the Gold Coast. He faces Nigeria's Quadri Aruna.

04:02: Netball final. All five previous Commonwealth Games netball finals have been between Australia and New Zealand but England have broken up the Antipodean duopoly and will face reigning champions Australia.

05:42: Rugby sevens - women's gold-medal match. Reigning Olympic champions Australia are the standout favourites for the gold medal, having made history in January when they won a World Series tournament without conceding a single point. Neighbours and reigning world champions New Zealand could meet them in the final, although Olympic bronze medallists Canada are another threat.

06:04: Rugby sevens - men's gold-medal match. Eleven days of action on the Gold Coast will conclude with what promises to be a fitting finale. Reigning Commonwealth champions South Africa have been in good form in the World Series this season, world champions New Zealand have a point to prove after bombing at the last Olympics, Fiji are reigning Olympic champions, and England followed up helping Great Britain earn silver in Rio by coming second again in last season's World Series.

