From the section Commonwealth Games

Amber Hill was part of Great Britain's shooting team for Rio 2016

England's Amber Hill won a silver medal in the women's skeet shooting final as experienced Cypriot Andri Eleftheriou claimed the gold.

Hill, 20, made it through to the gold medal match but could not match the nerveless 33-year-old Eleftheriou at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

In the final 10 targets, Eleftheriou shot 52 from 60 targets while Windsor-born Hill was three behind on 49.

Hill's compatriot Emily Hibbs finished in fifth place with 24/30.

The bronze medal went to Cyprus' Panagiota Andreou after her score of 40/50.