Commonwealth Games: England beat Singapore to claim badminton team bronze

Rajiv Ouseph saved four match points as he came from a set down to put England 2-0 up against Singapore

England beat Singapore 3-0 to claim Commonwealth bronze in the badminton mixed team event.

Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith got off to a winning start, beating Hee Yong Kai Terry and Wong Jia Ying Crystal 16-21 21-19 21-18 in the mixed doubles.

European champion Rajiv Ouseph saved four match points as he edged past Loh Kean Yew 20-22 21-15 25-23 in the men's singles.

Ellis and Chris Langridge wrapped up the win in the men's doubles.

The Olympic bronze medallists secured the match with a 21-9 19-21 21-13 win over Hee and Danny Bawa Chrisnanta.

"It's my first Commonwealth Games," said Ellis, 28. "I don't know if I'll be at another one, hopefully I will, but I don't know at this stage.

"I really didn't want to go home empty-handed. I'm really relieved."

Ouseph said: "It's always nice when everyone's got a medal, which will help us go into the individual competition with a bit more bounce.

"It was quite hard to get back up to speed without much rest but I tried to hang in as long as possible."

Chris and Gabby Adcock, the world number five pair, were rested for the match as part of the team's event rotation.

In the gold-medal match, Malaysia - who beat England 3-0 in the semi-finals - lost to India.

Malaysia had won the title at the past three Games but had to settle for silver as India triumphed 3-1.