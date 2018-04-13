Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Alex Marshall wins record fifth gold, England's Paxton claims singles bronze

Media playback is not supported on this device Scotland win lawn bowls men’s fours gold

Alex Marshall became Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete by winning a fifth gold in Australia.

Marshall won the lawn bowls men's fours with Ronald Duncan, Derek Oliver and Paul Foster, to eclipse sprinter Alan Wells and Para-cyclist Neil Fachie.

England's Robert Paxton claimed men's singles bronze, defeating reigning champion Darren Burnett of Scotland.

Scotland's Claire Johnston and Lesley Doig won bronze in the women's pairs with an 18-10 victory over Canada.

The medals take Scotland's tally in the bowls to five, second to Australia's seven.

Marshall's quartet trailed in their final after Australia scored four shots in end two and three more in the next to lead 8-2.

Scotland closed to 12-11 down after 13 ends but Australia picked up another shot in the 14th end to go two clear.

Scotland had three bowls counting when Marshall, 51, sent their last bowl into the head, making it a large target for Aron Sherriff. But the Australian's attempted drive was wayward and Scotland could celebrate a 15-13 victory.

Marshall took double gold in Glasgow in 2014 and also won gold in 2006 in Melbourne and 2002 in Manchester. He won a silver medal in the men's pairs earlier in this Games.

England beat Wales 15-9 to win the bronze-medal match.

Bronze medallist Robert Paxton skippered England to World Triples success in New Zealand in 2016

Paxton, making his Games singles debut at 39, recovered from 14-10 down after 15 ends against 2014 gold medallist Burnett to win the bronze medal match 21-14.

Australia's Aaron Wilson defeated Canada's Ryan Bester 21-14 in the gold medal match to become Australia's third ever men's singles champion.

In the women's pairs third-place match, the Scots were already 6-1 up after four ends before picking up a superb four in the next to open a 10-1 lead.

Canadian pair Kelly McKerihen and Leanne Chinery scored five unanswered points but Scotland scored a double in end 10 and were 14-7 up after 13 ends.

Scotland, leading by five going into the final end, picked up three more.

Malaysia took gold with a 15-14 win over South Africa.