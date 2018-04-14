Commonwealth Games: Frazer Clarke and Lauren Price among home nations winners

Media playback is not supported on this device Commonwealth Games: Sammy Lee toughs it out to win 81kg boxing gold for Wales

England's Frazer Clarke and Wales' Lauren Price were among eight home nations fighters to claim Commonwealth Games golds on the final day of boxing.

Clarke, 26, proved too strong for India's Satish Kumar at +91kg, while Price, 23, upset home fighter Caitlin Parker at -75kg on a split decision.

England's Peter McGrail (-56kg) and Sandy Ryan (-69kg) claimed gold, as did Wales' Sammy Lee (81kg).

But Northern Ireland lost all six finals they contested.

Michaela Walsh was in tears after a controversial defeat at -57kg and her brother Aidan was beaten at 69kg later.

In all, the home nations won 23 medals in the ring. They claimed 25 at what was a home games in 2014 but their haul in Australia is up on the 16 they picked up in the last overseas Games at Delhi in 2010.

England - 'Believe and you can achieve'

England's Whiteside wins 51kg gold

Clarke, who spars with unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, delivered England's sixth win from seven finals, taking their tally to nine medals overall, their best return from a Commonwealth Games.

"I'm so happy right now," said Clarke. "This team is still getting better. We have improved from two years ago and we will improve again.

"I have to keep improving. An Olympic title is the aim and I'll need to work hard to get there."

Earlier, Pat McCormack overcame Aidan Walsh and McGrail negotiated a reach disadvantage to beat Northern Ireland's Kurt Walker.

"I've medalled in my last three major events now and won two," said McGrail, 21. "The qualifiers for Tokyo Olympics are next year and I'll be one of the favourites going in. I'm flying and this is the best feeling ever."

Derby's Ryan fought back tears and told BBC Sport her first major title "means everything" after beating Wales' Rosie Eccles by decision.

Earlier on Saturday Galal Yafai claimed the title at -49kg, while Lisa Whiteside found repeated joy with the left hook to outpoint Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul.

"It's not real this is it?" said Whiteside, who returned from a fractured skull in 2015. "I am absolutely made up. It shows to everyone at home, follow your dreams and believe to achieve."

Paige Murney was England's only beaten finalist, losing what was just her 11th international fight to Australia's Anja Stridsman.

Northern Ireland - six defeats from six

Michaela Walsh loses on split decision to Skye Nicolson

Michaela Walsh entered the first bout of the evening session hoping to go one better than she did in 2014, when she won silver after a narrow defeat to England's Nicola Adams.

But after a cagey affair with Australia's Skye Nicolson judges awarded the home fighter a split decision, prompting tears from Walsh.

"I'm going to get the silver engraved as gold because I know that's what I deserve," she said.

"She is the face of the games here but I am heartbroken. I don't think she hit me with anything special."

Nicolson said afterwards that she felt her brothers - who died in a car accident in 1994 before she was born - "were in there with me" and said she "had a little word" with them before the bout.

Aidan Walsh's defeat by McCormack took Northern Ireland's tally to six defeats from six in the finals as in addition to Walker's loss to McGrail, they also saw McNaul (-51kg), Brendan Irvine (52kg) and Kristina O'Hara (-48kg) beaten on the final day.

Their haul of eight medals - six silver and two bronze - is one down on the nine they claimed at Glasgow 2014.

Wales - from kick-boxing to football to boxing gold

Commonwealth Games: Wales' Lauren Price battles to women's 75kg boxing gold

Price's win arrived one bout after compatriot Rosie Eccles left the ring with a bloodied nose after a losing a tight split call to Ryan.

But Price, who won the world kick-boxing title four times as a teenager and later represented Wales at football, navigated a reach disadvantage to get close enough to land on Australia's Parker.

"It doesn't seem real to be honest," Price told BBC Sport. "I knew I'd be up against it in her back yard but it was technical and I used my speed and pulled it off."

Wales' Lee - recently crowned Commonwealth Youth Champion - showcased his power-hitting in his just his third senior international bout to unanimously outpoint Samoa's Ato Plodzicki-FaoaGali.

His gold means Wales leave the Gold Coast with four medals, one less than in 2014 though all five were bronze four years ago.