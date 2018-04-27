Commonwealth Games: Tim Kneale hails support from Isle of Man

Tim Kneale celebrates winning the Isle of Man's first medal of this year's Games

Commonwealth silver medallist Tim Kneale has thanked the Isle of Man for its support after making history in Gold Coast.

Kneale's exploits in the men's individual double trap made him the first Manx athlete to win medals at two separate Commonwealth Games.

The 35-year-old shooter had previously won a bronze in Delhi eight years ago.

Glastonbury-based Kneale said his silver medal in Australia was the "highlight of his career".

After qualifying for the six-man final, he shot 70, four targets behind Scotland's David McMath.

"Winning a medal for my island was both a proud and emotional moment for me," said Kneale.

"It always helps to know that you have people who believe in your ability to achieve at the highest level."

Kneale has been supported by Isle of Man Sport Aid, a sub-committee of Isle of Man Sport, since 2003.

The body has a responsibility for supporting high-performing Manx sportspeople.

Isle of Man Sport's executive chairman, Gary Corkhill, said: "We have been pleased to help him through the good and not so good times.

"His willingness to learn and continually seek to improve himself has stood out during that time and we are thrilled to see him reap the rewards that he so thoroughly deserves."

Sports performance co-ordinator, Chris Quine, added: "I remember the first time that I met Tim back in 2004, he stood out to me as someone with enormous potential.

"It has been great to work with him and see him develop. We were overjoyed at his success in Gold Coast. We know just how hard he has worked over the past few years. Shooting has been his life."

Since 2010 Kneale has won two medals at the Commonwealth Games, a silver at the ISSF 2015 Shotgun World Championships, finished fourth at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and set a world record at the ISSF World Cup in 2014.

He was also named Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year in 2015.

Kneale won his medal in the men's double trap event